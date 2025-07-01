102°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights new acquisition, general manager to address media

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Ph ...
Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
More Stories
Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner (16) and St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70), left, reach f ...
Marner makes Knights favorite at sportsbook to win 2026 Stanley Cup
Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) eyes the puck as it escapes him during an NHL hock ...
Veteran left wing leaving Knights to join Western Conference rival
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden Knight ...
Knights defenseman stepping away due to injury, calls it ‘right decision’
FILE - Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner (16) shoots past Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pa ...
The Marner file: What to know about Knights’ newest star forward
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2025 - 2:51 pm
 

Newly acquired Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner and general manager Kelly McCrimmon will address the media on Tuesday at City National Arena.

The Knights acquired Marner in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The 28-year-old right wing inked an eight-year, $96 million contract extension as part of the deal. He will wear No. 93 with the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES