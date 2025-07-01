Golden Knights new acquisition, general manager to address media

Newly acquired Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner and general manager Kelly McCrimmon will address the media on Tuesday at City National Arena in Summerlin.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Knights acquired Marner in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The 28-year-old right wing inked an eight-year, $96 million contract extension as part of the deal. He will wear No. 93 with the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

