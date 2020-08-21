Golden Knights’ next opponent starts to come into focus

The top-seeded Golden Knights await their next opponent after they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in five games in the Western Conference quarterfinals.

St. Louis Blues David Perron (57) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as Christopher Tanev (8) defends during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) makes the save on Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) as Marco Scandella (6) defends during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights will meet either the Vancouver Canucks or St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference semifinals.

The top-seeded Knights advanced by defeating the Chicago Blackhawks in five games in the opening round. The schedule for the second round has not been announced.

Vancouver leads 3-2 in its best-of-seven series against the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues. Game 6 is Friday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Knights went 1-0-1 against the Canucks during the regular season when the teams met twice during a four-day stretch in December.

Max Pacioretty had two goals and two assists in a 6-3 victory on Dec. 15 at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone scored the tying goal with 4:20 remaining to help the Knights rescue a point in a 5-4 overtime loss in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Dec. 19.

The Knights are 8-0-2 all time against the Canucks.

The Knights finished 2-1 in the regular season against the Blues, with a pair of overtime wins.

Chandler Stephenson scored on a breakaway in overtime to cap a come-from-behind 5-4 win on Jan. 4, and Jonathan Marchessault had the OT winner Feb. 13 to give the Knights a 6-5 victory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

