Golden Knights’ Nic Hague stays in moment with cuts looming

The rookie admits it’s difficult to not look ahead at the possibility of making the opening-night roster. He’s competing with Jake Bischoff and Jimmy Schuldt for at least one roster spot.

Vegas Golden Knights Nicolas Hague (14) makes a pass for an assist during a development camp scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, June 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights rookie defenseman Nicolas Hague speaks to the media at City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nic Hague is doing his best not to think too far ahead.

But with an opportunity to make the Golden Knights’ opening-night roster, the 20-year-old defenseman admits it’s difficult to stay in the moment.

“You’re obviously thinking about playing and playing in the NHL,” Hague said. “You’ve got to take it one day at a time, especially in training camp. You never really know what’s going to happen the next day. Little steps and come to the rink every day and just make sure you make it to the next day. That’s kind of been my mindset going through this.”

Hague was not in the lineup Friday night for the Knights’ 3-2 loss against Los Angeles, but was paired with either Nate Schmidt or Shea Theodore throughout training camp.

In three preseason appearances, he has one goal and a plus-1 rating while averaging 21:58 of ice time.

“I think I’ve played well,” Hague said. “You show up and try to work out a little bit of the cobwebs, but the feedback I’ve had from coaches has been good. Obviously you never really know what everyone’s thinking, but I can’t worry about that noise.”

Hague is competing with Jake Bischoff and Jimmy Schuldt for at least one spot on the 23-man roster. Neither Bischoff nor Schuldt dressed against the Kings on Friday.

All three players are waiver exempt, though Schuldt is the only one with a one-way contract, meaning he would be paid his $850,000 salary regardless of whether he makes the team or is reassigned to the American Hockey League.

“Obviously it’s getting close,” Hague said. “I just want to show up to the rink every day and keep trying to improve and keep working hard and doing little things right, just learn how to play at the NHL level.”

Private practice

The Golden Knights will hold a private practice Tuesday at City National Arena for invited guests who were affected by the Route 91 Harvest festival attack Oct. 1, 2017.

Those in attendance will include first responders, Mandalay Bay employees and others. After practice, all attendees will be provided lunch along with a meet-and-greet with players. The guests also will be given “Vegas Stronger” shirts that the players also will be wearing.

Lucky 7

The Kings completed their exhibition season after six games, which includes two split-squad games at the outset of the schedule, and don’t play again until their season opener Oct. 5.

Meanwhile, the Knights close the preseason Sunday against San Jose and are one of the few teams in the Western Conference that will play seven full-squad games.

“I’m sure the players think it’s a little bit too long,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “I think the young kids get a couple chances to play some games early and then you get with your team. I don’t mind the way it is right now.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.