Golden Knights’ Nicolas Roy quickly earns Pete DeBoer’s trust

Coach Pete DeBoer said every time Nicolas Roy was on the ice before the NHL’s shutdown, good things seemed to happen. Now the rookie is ready for a larger postseason role.

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said there’s no “magic pill” that leads him to trust a player. There’s no shortcut, no easy answer.

It just takes one good shift after another until DeBoer takes notice. And when he was hired 49 games into the season, he quickly took notice of Nicolas Roy.

The rookie forward built a rapport with his new coaches because of his size, talent and work ethic. He’s set to be a key piece for the Knights during his first NHL postseason, as part of a new-look third line and the penalty kill.

“We stuck him in the lineup, and every time he was on the ice, good things were happening,” DeBoer said. “It’s that simple. That’s how you turn yourself into a regular.”

Most of Roy’s first season with the Knights was nomadic. The July trade acquisition was shipped between the NHL and American Hockey League 31 times after the start of the season to help the organization navigate a precarious salary cap situation.

His jet-setting lifestyle slowed down some after DeBoer took over Jan. 15. Roy played in 17 of the coach’s 22 games before the pause and was gradually given more and more responsibility.

When play stopped, Roy was filling in for Mark Stone on the top line and hardly looked out of place. That gave him plenty of motivation to keep working during the NHL’s shutdown. A contract extension didn’t hurt, either.

In between playing games of Call of Duty with his friends and doing puzzles with his girlfriend, Roy used the time off to improve his body. He said he’s gained about 10 pounds in the past five months.

“I’m a little skinny,” said Roy, who was listed before the season at 205 pounds. “I want to be stronger and faster, so I put the emphasis on that.”

That extra weight has been noticeable in training camp. Roy has been able to effectively throw his 6-foot-4-inch frame around on the wall and in the corners to win puck battles. His improved ability to forecheck should be a boon for new linemates Chandler Stephenson and Alex Tuch, who bring plenty of skill to the table.

“We’re three big guys,” Roy said. “We’re skating well and got skill on that line, so I think we can bring a lot for our team in the playoffs. We’re just going to keep playing aggressive.”

Offense is just part of what Roy offers, however. He’s also comfortable using his size to block shots or get into passing lanes.

His defense is part of what drew the Knights to him. The AHL’s Charlotte Checkers had Roy match up against his future fellow Knights rookie Cody Glass during the 2019 Calder Cup Final.

Roy held Glass to three points while totaling four for the Checkers, who won the championship in five games. Less than three weeks later, the Knights acquired Roy and a conditional fifth-round pick for Erik Haula.

It didn’t take long for DeBoer to see what the team saw in the 23-year-old.

The coach has worked Roy into his penalty kill rotation as Stephenson’s partner to give the Knights more bodies to throw at teams in the playoffs.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing on the PK and blocking shots and giving it my best,” Roy said. “It’s really good to play with (Stephenson). He’s really good, and he’s fast, too.”

With the new line and added special teams time, Roy appears set to cap a solid rookie season during which he gradually became one of the Knights’ building blocks.

“I wanted to prove this season that I belong in the NHL and can help this team win,” Roy said. “Now, we have a really good opportunity in front of us.”

