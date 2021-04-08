Golden Knights’ offense dries up in loss to Blues
Marc-Andre Fleury allowed a goal on the first shot he faced, and the Golden Knights lost to the Blues on Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The Knights, who pumped in a season-high six goals in the series opener Monday, were stymied by goalie Jordan Binnington and finished 0-for-4 on the power play.
Nicolas Roy broke the shutout with 4:16 remaining, ending a personal 24-game scoring drought.
