Golden Knights’ offense goes cold in shutout loss to Penguins
The Golden Knights were unable to solve Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and lost 3-0 on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Nedeljkovic finished with 38 saves for his eighth career shutout and first since April 24, 2022, with Detroit.
The Knights were shut out for the second time in four games and fell to 1-2-1 on their road trip, which concludes Wednesday at Dallas. They were blanked twice all of last season en route to winning the Stanley Cup.
Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves scored following a goal-mouth scramble in the first period, and forward Noel Acciari converted in the second after a turnover by the Knights. Evgeni Malkin added an empty-net goal with 1:18 remaining.
Center Jack Eichel hit the crossbar midway through the second period on the Knights’ best scoring chance, and Chandler Stephenson was turned away on three looks in the third.
Defenseman Nic Hague returned after missing the past eight games with a lower-body injury, giving the Knights their preferred lineup for the first time this season.
