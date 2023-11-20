Golden Knights’ offense goes cold in shutout loss to Penguins

The Golden Knights were unable to solve Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and lost Sunday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Lars Eller (20) watches a shot by Penguins' Ryan Graves get by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill blocks a shot in front of Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby as Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Ryan Graves is congratulated by Kris Letang for a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Pittsburgh goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Ryan Graves (27) returns to the bench after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins' Drew O'Connor (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) controls the puck with his skate after losing his stick against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Noel Acciari (55) is congratulated by Jeff Carter, left, after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

The Golden Knights were unable to solve Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and lost 3-0 on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Nedeljkovic finished with 38 saves for his eighth career shutout and first since April 24, 2022, with Detroit.

The Knights were shut out for the second time in four games and fell to 1-2-1 on their road trip, which concludes Wednesday at Dallas. They were blanked twice all of last season en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves scored following a goal-mouth scramble in the first period, and forward Noel Acciari converted in the second after a turnover by the Knights. Evgeni Malkin added an empty-net goal with 1:18 remaining.

Center Jack Eichel hit the crossbar midway through the second period on the Knights’ best scoring chance, and Chandler Stephenson was turned away on three looks in the third.

Defenseman Nic Hague returned after missing the past eight games with a lower-body injury, giving the Knights their preferred lineup for the first time this season.

