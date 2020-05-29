104°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights offer refunds to single-game ticket holders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2020 - 10:35 am
 

The Golden Knights will refund single-game ticket holders for the final four regular-season games that will not be played at T-Mobile Arena.

The team sent an email Friday informing ticket holders they will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment within 30 days. This covers purchases made through the Golden Knights’ office, T-Mobile Arena box office and AXS.

The Knights were scheduled to play home games against Dallas (March 17), Detroit (March 21), Vancouver (March 23) and Arizona (March 25).

Partial season ticket holders were notified Thursday they had the option of applying the funds toward their 2020-21 partial plan or requesting a refund before June 4.

If a refund is not requested, the funds will be applied toward the ticket holder’s 2020-21 plan, the team said.

The NHL paused its season March 12 because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the league will utilize an expanded 24-team postseason format in two hub cities without fans if the 2019-20 season is concluded.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

