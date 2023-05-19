Golden Knights open conference finals with OT win over Stars
Left wing Brett Howden scored in overtime and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.
Center William Karlsson had two goals for the Knights, who allowed a game-tying goal to Stars captain Jamie Benn with 1:59 remaining in regulation. Center Teddy Blueger also got his first goal of the playoffs.
The Knights improved to 2-0 in overtime this postseason. Their series record is 5-1 when they win Game 1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
