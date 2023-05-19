Golden Knights open conference finals with OT win over Stars

Left wing Brett Howden scored in overtime as the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights teammates celebrate center Brett Howden (21) for a score against the Dallas Stars during the overtime period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Teammates swarm Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) after a score against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans pose for photos before Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores as Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks to the puck entering the net during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) is caught in a puck battle between Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) after facing off against Stars center Radek Faksa (12) during the first period in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights drumline “Drumbots” makes way to T-Mobile Arena for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) celebrates after scoring during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) barely deflects a shot away by Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Vivas cheer as they parade through the fan zone before Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks to direct the puck into the net against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Young Golden Knights fans cheer for their team during the second period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) catches some air after a near score against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) eyes the goal as he is defended by Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 1 of a Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and teammates celebrate another goal against the Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tattoo artist Jason Capps checks his work on a Golden Knights piece for Las Vegan Lalenia Andrews-Hemb before Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops another shot on goal from the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fan Paul Prunier shows off his championship belt outside before the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate after Knights center Brett Howden (21) scored the game-winning goal during overtime in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) saves the puck during the first period in Game 1 of a Western Conference Final playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Vegas Belle parades to T-Mobile Arena before Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) is hammered down while driving the puck deep in the goal with the Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) causing a score on the deflection during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans are excited after another score with Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) dejected during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans smack the boards during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) tumble over while battling near Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Teammates congratulate Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) after a score against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) rejects another shot attempt by Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans Stewart and Carlie MacArthur renew their wedding vows with Rev. Janet Miller of the Chapel of the Flowers outside before the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) catches a face full of ice after being pushed down and held by Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save on a Dallas Stars shot during the second period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans celebrate their team won Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series in overtime against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) defends against Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the second period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) deflects a shot by Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) while Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) look on during the first period in Game 1 of a Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) looks to score against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) misses a puck for a score on the deflection after a collision with Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) crashes into the boards after a shot by Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars fans show of their handmade sign outside before the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) battles to score with Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) on his back and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defending during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

From left, Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, center Teddy Blueger, right wing Keegan Kolesar and left wing William Carrier (28) celebrate after Blueger scored with an assist from Kolesar during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) attempts to score against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 1 of a Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) and Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) watch the puck enter the goal past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) still controls the puck after being pushed down to the ice by Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) stops the ouck at the goal line as the Golden Knights nearly score again during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is dejected after a Dallas Stars tying score during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) reaches for a loose puck during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Golden Knights center William Karlsson, out of frame, shot gets past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, obscured, during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate after center William Karlsson (71) scored his second goal of the game during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots but doesn’t score while Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) skates for the puck during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) falls into the net after Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) saved his shot during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) also fall into the net. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) holds his stick in the air after his team won in overtime, and he contributed two goals, during Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) while Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) tumble in the net during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Left wing Brett Howden scored in overtime and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Center William Karlsson had two goals for the Knights, who allowed a game-tying goal to Stars captain Jamie Benn with 1:59 remaining in regulation. Center Teddy Blueger also got his first goal of the playoffs.

The Knights improved to 2-0 in overtime this postseason. Their series record is 5-1 when they win Game 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.