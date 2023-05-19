83°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights open conference finals with OT win over Stars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2023 - 9:33 am
 
Updated May 19, 2023 - 9:14 pm
Golden Knights teammates celebrate center Brett Howden (21) for a score against the Dallas Star ...
Golden Knights teammates celebrate center Brett Howden (21) for a score against the Dallas Stars during the overtime period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Teammates swarm Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) after a score against Dallas Stars ...
Teammates swarm Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) after a score against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans pose for photos before Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff series between the G ...
Fans pose for photos before Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores as Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) ...
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores as Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks to the puck entering the net during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) is caught in a puck battle between Knights left wing W ...
Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) is caught in a puck battle between Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) after facing off against Stars center Radek Faksa (12) during the first period in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights drumline “Drumbots” makes way to T-Mobile Arena for Game 1 of ...
The Golden Knights drumline “Drumbots” makes way to T-Mobile Arena for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) celebrates after scoring during the third period in Ga ...
Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) celebrates after scoring during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) barely deflects a shot away by Golden Knights cente ...
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) barely deflects a shot away by Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Vegas Vivas cheer as they parade through the fan zone before Game 1 of the Western Conferen ...
The Vegas Vivas cheer as they parade through the fan zone before Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks to direct the puck into the net against Dalla ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks to direct the puck into the net against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Young Golden Knights fans cheer for their team during the second period in Game 1 of a NHL hock ...
Young Golden Knights fans cheer for their team during the second period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) catches some air after a near score against Dallas Stars ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) catches some air after a near score against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) eyes the goal as he is defended by Dallas Stars goa ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) eyes the goal as he is defended by Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 1 of a Western Conference Final p ...
The Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 1 of a Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and teammates celebrate another goal against the Da ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and teammates celebrate another goal against the Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tattoo artist Jason Capps checks his work on a Golden Knights piece for Las Vegan Lalenia Andre ...
Tattoo artist Jason Capps checks his work on a Golden Knights piece for Las Vegan Lalenia Andrews-Hemb before Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops another shot on goal from the Dallas Stars durin ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops another shot on goal from the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fan Paul Prunier shows off his championship belt outside before the first period ...
Golden Knights fan Paul Prunier shows off his championship belt outside before the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fans celebrate after Knights center Brett Howden (21) scored the game-winning go ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate after Knights center Brett Howden (21) scored the game-winning goal during overtime in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) saves the puck during the first period in Game 1 of ...
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) saves the puck during the first period in Game 1 of a Western Conference Final playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Vegas Belle parades to T-Mobile Arena before Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff s ...
A Vegas Belle parades to T-Mobile Arena before Game 1 of the Western Conference Final playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) is hammered down while driving the puck deep in t ...
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) is hammered down while driving the puck deep in the goal with the Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) causing a score on the deflection during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fans are excited after another score with Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment ...
Golden Knights fans are excited after another score with Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) dejected during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fans smack the boards during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western ...
Golden Knights fans smack the boards during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) tu ...
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) tumble over while battling near Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Teammates congratulate Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) after a score against Dallas ...
Teammates congratulate Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) after a score against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) rejects another shot attempt by Dallas Stars center Ty ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) rejects another shot attempt by Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fans Stewart and Carlie MacArthur renew their wedding vows with Rev. Janet Mille ...
Golden Knights fans Stewart and Carlie MacArthur renew their wedding vows with Rev. Janet Miller of the Chapel of the Flowers outside before the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) catches a face full of ice after being pushed do ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) catches a face full of ice after being pushed down and held by Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save on a Dallas Stars shot during the second ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save on a Dallas Stars shot during the second period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans celebrate their team won Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final pl ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate their team won Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series in overtime against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) defends against Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heis ...
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) defends against Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the second period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) deflects a shot by Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) w ...
Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) deflects a shot by Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) while Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) look on during the first period in Game 1 of a Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) looks to score against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake O ...
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) looks to score against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) misses a puck for a score on the deflection after a ...
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) misses a puck for a score on the deflection after a collision with Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) crashes into the boards after a shot by Golden Knights def ...
Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) crashes into the boards after a shot by Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dallas Stars fans show of their handmade sign outside before the first period in Game 1 of an N ...
Dallas Stars fans show of their handmade sign outside before the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) battles to score with Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Linde ...
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) battles to score with Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) on his back and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defending during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
From left, Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, center Teddy Blueger, right wing Keegan ...
From left, Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, center Teddy Blueger, right wing Keegan Kolesar and left wing William Carrier (28) celebrate after Blueger scored with an assist from Kolesar during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) attempts to score against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake ...
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) attempts to score against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 1 of a Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) and Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) watch the p ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) and Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) watch the puck enter the goal past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) still controls the puck after being pushed down ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) still controls the puck after being pushed down to the ice by Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) stops the ouck at the goal line as the Golden Knight ...
Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) stops the ouck at the goal line as the Golden Knights nearly score again during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is dejected after a Dallas Stars tying score during th ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is dejected after a Dallas Stars tying score during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) reaches for a loose puck during the third period in Ga ...
Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) reaches for a loose puck during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Golden Knights center William Karlsson, out of frame, shot gets past Dallas Stars goaltender ...
A Golden Knights center William Karlsson, out of frame, shot gets past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, obscured, during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights celebrate after center William Karlsson (71) scored his second goal of the g ...
The Golden Knights celebrate after center William Karlsson (71) scored his second goal of the game during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots but doesn’t score while Dallas Stars ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots but doesn’t score while Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) skates for the puck during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) falls into the net after Dallas Stars goaltender ...
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) falls into the net after Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) saved his shot during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) also fall into the net. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) holds his stick in the air after his team won in ov ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) holds his stick in the air after his team won in overtime, and he contributed two goals, during Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) ...
Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) while Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) tumble in the net during the third period in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Left wing Brett Howden scored in overtime and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Center William Karlsson had two goals for the Knights, who allowed a game-tying goal to Stars captain Jamie Benn with 1:59 remaining in regulation. Center Teddy Blueger also got his first goal of the playoffs.

The Knights improved to 2-0 in overtime this postseason. Their series record is 5-1 when they win Game 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates against Dallas Stars left wing Jason Roberts ...
How to watch Knights-Stars Game 1
RJ

The Golden Knights open the Western Conference Final at home tonight against the Dallas Stars. Here’s how to watch tonight’s game.

