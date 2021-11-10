Golden Knights open homestand with victory over Kraken
Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith scored in the opening 1:16 of the third period, and the Golden Knights opened a six-game homestand Tuesday with a 4-2 win over expansion Seattle at T-Mobile Arena.
Robin Lehner won his third straight decision and has allowed two or fewer goals in five of his past seven starts.
Evegenii Dadonov backhanded in a loose puck with 15.9 seconds remaining in the second period to tie the score. The goal came 15 seconds after Yanni Gourde put the Kraken ahead 2-1 and was the first of three straight shots to get past Seattle goalie Chris Driedger.
Theodore put the Knights ahead 30 seconds into the third period, and Smith converted on a power play as the Knights scored three goals in a span of 1:32 over the second and third periods.
Alex Pietrangelo capped a late surge in the first period when his wrist shot was mishandled by Driedger and tied the score at 1 with 25.8 seconds left in the period.
Theodore and Pietrangelo each finished with a goal and an assist. Jonathan Marchessault and William Carrier added two assists apiece.
Jordan Eberle opened the scoring at 4:49 of the first period on a power play for Seattle, which lost its fifth straight road game.
Forward Paul Cotter made his NHL debut for the Knights a week before his 22nd birthday.
