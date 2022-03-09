Golden Knights open lengthy road trip with loss to Flyers
Philadelphia scored two first-period goals, and the Golden Knights started their season-long, five-game road trip Tuesday by losing 2-1 at Wells Fargo Center.
Defenseman Justin Braun and left wing Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers. Left wing Evgenii Dadonov scored a power-play goal in the second period for the Knights. The tally was Dadonov’s first goal in 17 games and the team’s first road power-play goal since Dec. 28.
The Knights fell to 5-6-1 in 12 games since the All-Star break. They have 27 goals in that stretch.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
