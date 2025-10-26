Golden Knights open road trip with loss to Panthers

The Golden Knights lost in regulation for the first time this season, falling to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Florida Panthers right wing Mackie Samoskevich (11) is pursued by Vegas Golden Knights center Colton Sissons (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) controls the puck under pressure from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) vies with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alexander Holtz (26) as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) looks on, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alexander Holtz (26) looks for a shot past Florida Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry (2) as Florida Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis (26) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) look on, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Florida Panthers center Evan Rodrigues (17) and fans celebrate after the team's first goal was scored by Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) faces off against Florida Panthers center Cole Schwindt (79) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) vies with Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Florida Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis (26) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The Golden Knights lost in regulation for the first time this season in a 3-0 defeat to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Miami on Saturday.

It’s the first time the Knights (5-1-2) have been shut out this season. They entered Saturday averaging a league-best 4.29 goals per game.

Goaltender Akira Schmid made 22 saves as the Knights’ four-game winning streak ended.

Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves for his 50th career shutout.

The Knights have lost four of their last five meetings against the Panthers since they defeated Florida in five games in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

The Knights trailed 1-0 after two periods on a first-period goal from Florida’s Sam Reinhart.

But the Knights gave up two goals in the third because of play in their own net. Former Knights center Cole Schwindt scored against his former team at 3:29, and left wing A.J. Greer added insurance at 10:04 for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Knights play the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Amalie Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

