Golden Knights

Golden Knights open road trip with loss to Panthers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2025 - 5:42 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2025 - 5:45 pm

The Golden Knights lost in regulation for the first time this season in a 3-0 defeat to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Miami on Saturday.

It’s the first time the Knights (5-1-2) have been shut out this season. They entered Saturday averaging a league-best 4.29 goals per game.

Goaltender Akira Schmid made 22 saves as the Knights’ four-game winning streak ended.

Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves for his 50th career shutout.

The Knights have lost four of their last five meetings against the Panthers since they defeated Florida in five games in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

The Knights trailed 1-0 after two periods on a first-period goal from Florida’s Sam Reinhart.

But the Knights gave up two goals in the third because of play in their own net. Former Knights center Cole Schwindt scored against his former team at 3:29, and left wing A.J. Greer added insurance at 10:04 for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Knights play the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Amalie Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

