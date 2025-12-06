Golden Knights open road trip with shutout of Devils
Goaltender Akira Schmid recorded a 24-save shutout in his first start against his former team, and the Golden Knights won their third straight game 3-0 against the New Jersey Devils on Friday at Prudential Center.
Schmid was acquired in a trade with the Devils on June 29, 2024, along with right wing Alexander Holtz, for left wing Paul Cotter.
Schmid, who won his career-high 10th game, improved to 12-2-5 with the Knights.
Defenseman Shea Theodore scored the first goal. Center Tomas Hertl and left wing Ivan Barbashev each added a power-play goal in the third, as the Knights (13-6-8) started their five-game trip strong.
The Devils (16-11-2) lost all four games of their homestand and were shut out for the second straight game.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
