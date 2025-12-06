Golden Knights open road trip with shutout of Devils

Goaltender Akira Schmid recorded a 24-save shutout in his first start against his former team, and the Golden Knights defeated the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Goaltender Akira Schmid recorded a 24-save shutout in his first start against his former team, and the Golden Knights won their third straight game 3-0 against the New Jersey Devils on Friday at Prudential Center.

Schmid was acquired in a trade with the Devils on June 29, 2024, along with right wing Alexander Holtz, for left wing Paul Cotter.

Schmid, who won his career-high 10th game, improved to 12-2-5 with the Knights.

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored the first goal. Center Tomas Hertl and left wing Ivan Barbashev each added a power-play goal in the third, as the Knights (13-6-8) started their five-game trip strong.

The Devils (16-11-2) lost all four games of their homestand and were shut out for the second straight game.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

