Golden Knights

Golden Knights open road trip with shutout of Devils

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid, left, makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) is congratulated after scoring a goal by Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) defends his net against Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl, on ice, and defenseman Ben Hutton (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom and Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) watch a shot go wide of the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) controls the puck past Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) is congratulated after scoring a goal by Mark Stone, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) controls the puck past New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New Jersey Devils center Angus Crookshank (36) controls the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) defends his net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New Jersey Devils right wing Arseny Gritsyuk, right, passes the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
December 5, 2025 - 6:41 pm
December 5, 2025 - 6:41 pm
 

Goaltender Akira Schmid recorded a 24-save shutout in his first start against his former team, and the Golden Knights won their third straight game 3-0 against the New Jersey Devils on Friday at Prudential Center.

Schmid was acquired in a trade with the Devils on June 29, 2024, along with right wing Alexander Holtz, for left wing Paul Cotter.

Schmid, who won his career-high 10th game, improved to 12-2-5 with the Knights.

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored the first goal. Center Tomas Hertl and left wing Ivan Barbashev each added a power-play goal in the third, as the Knights (13-6-8) started their five-game trip strong.

The Devils (16-11-2) lost all four games of their homestand and were shut out for the second straight game.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

