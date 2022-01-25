Golden Knights open road trip with win over Capitals
Robin Lehner registered his first shutout of the season, and the Golden Knights opened their four-game road trip with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington.
The Knights won their seventh straight away from home and meet Carolina in the second of back-to-back games Tuesday.
Michael Amadio, playing in his 200th career NHL game, swept in a loose puck at 5:29 of the second period for the lone goal.
The Knights killed off 1:57 of a five-on-three disadvantage in the second period thanks to a handful of key stops from Lehner and denied the Capitals on a pair of third-period power plays. Washington finished 0-for-5 on the power play.
Defenseman Nic Hague (wrist/COVID protocol) returned after missing the past eight games, but the Knights played without winger Reilly Smith after he entered COVID protocol prior to the game.
