Golden Knights open road trip with win over Capitals

Robin Lehner registered his first shutout, and the Golden Knights opened their four-game road trip with a victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Robin Lehner registered his first shutout of the season, and the Golden Knights opened their four-game road trip with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Knights won their seventh straight away from home and meet Carolina in the second of back-to-back games Tuesday.

Michael Amadio, playing in his 200th career NHL game, swept in a loose puck at 5:29 of the second period for the lone goal.

The Knights killed off 1:57 of a five-on-three disadvantage in the second period thanks to a handful of key stops from Lehner and denied the Capitals on a pair of third-period power plays. Washington finished 0-for-5 on the power play.

Defenseman Nic Hague (wrist/COVID protocol) returned after missing the past eight games, but the Knights played without winger Reilly Smith after he entered COVID protocol prior to the game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.