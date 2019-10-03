62°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights open season with 4-1 victory over Sharks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2019 - 10:13 pm
 
Updated October 2, 2019 - 10:16 pm

For those expecting the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks to exchange eye gouges and flying elbows off the top rope, Wednesday proved to be a letdown.

The bitter rivals staged an actual hockey game. Shocker, right?

Reilly Smith had two goals, and Cody Glass scored in his NHL debut as the Knights rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Sharks in the long-awaited season opener at T-Mobile Arena.

Mark Stone added a goal and an assist, and William Karlsson finished with two assists.

The Knights scored twice in the opening 5:21 of the first period, sending the record announced crowd of 18,588 into a lather.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt left midway through the first period after a knee-on-knee collision with San Jose’s Logan Couture and did not return.

This was the first meaningful matchup between the teams since a contentious Western Conference quarterfinal series won by San Jose in seven games. The teams played twice in the preseason, including Sunday’s finale that saw a combined 114 penalty minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

