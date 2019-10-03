Golden Knights open season with 4-1 victory over Sharks
The win came at a cost, as defenseman Nate Schmidt was injured in a knee-on-knee collision in the first period and had to be helped to the locker room favoring his left knee.
For those expecting the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks to exchange eye gouges and flying elbows off the top rope, Wednesday proved to be a letdown.
The bitter rivals staged an actual hockey game. Shocker, right?
Reilly Smith had two goals, and Cody Glass scored in his NHL debut as the Knights rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Sharks in the long-awaited season opener at T-Mobile Arena.
Mark Stone added a goal and an assist, and William Karlsson finished with two assists.
The Knights scored twice in the opening 5:21 of the first period, sending the record announced crowd of 18,588 into a lather.
Defenseman Nate Schmidt left midway through the first period after a knee-on-knee collision with San Jose’s Logan Couture and did not return.
This was the first meaningful matchup between the teams since a contentious Western Conference quarterfinal series won by San Jose in seven games. The teams played twice in the preseason, including Sunday’s finale that saw a combined 114 penalty minutes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
