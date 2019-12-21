Golden Knights’ OT issues rear their head in loss at Vancouver

The Golden Knights spent most of Thursday’s overtime chasing the puck until the Canucks scored, which has been a recurring theme this season for Vegas.

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev (8) sends the game-winning goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during overtime in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev (8) celebrates his overtime goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) jumps to get past Vancouver Canucks defenseman Jordie Benn, left, and center Tyler Motte (64) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — When the Golden Knights defeated Dallas on Dec. 13 for their second overtime win, all indications were they had fixed their problems during 3-on-3 play.

And then, those same issues popped up again Thursday in Vancouver.

The Knights spent most of the extra session chasing the puck until Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev scored 1:30 into OT to give Vancouver a 5-4 victory.

“If you look at the last goal, it’s my guy, so that part’s really frustrating,” left wing Max Pacioretty said. “But at the same time, there were opportunities to close out the game, and we’ve got to look to do that next time.”

The Knights woke up Friday even in points with first-place Arizona in the Pacific Division, but their six overtime losses are largely responsible for not being higher in the standings.

The Knights are tied with five teams for the third-most OT losses in the NHL; only Boston (8) and Buffalo (7) have more.

The biggest issue Thursday, and throughout the season during 3-on-3, was puck possession.

While opponents exhibit patience and rag the puck until an opening presents itself, the Knights yell “Leeroy Jenkins!” and storm the net with reckless abandon trying to score as quickly as possible.

Against the Canucks, the Knights won the opening faceoff and had possession for all of 12 seconds until defenseman Shea Theodore lost the puck in front of the Vancouver net after attempting an end-to-end rush.

Reilly Smith quickly stole the puck from J.T. Miller in the neutral zone, and the Knights had possession for another 10 seconds before Smith sent a backhand wide with 4:30 remaining.

They didn’t touch the puck again.

The Canucks couldn’t convert a 2-on-1 rush, but tired out the Knights playing keep-away for more than 30 seconds until Bo Horvat got loose and forced Marc-Andre Fleury to make a save. Horvat tracked down the rebound and then combined on a give-and-go with Tanev for the winner.

Of the 1:30 played, the Knights had possession for less than 25 percent of the overtime. It was similar to the overtime loss at the New York Islanders on Dec. 5 when Mathew Barzal ran the Knights ragged while holding the puck.

After being outshot 3-0 by Vancouver, the Knights have a minus-6 shot differential (27-21) in overtime while posting a 2-6 record in games decided during 3-on-3.

“We were playing really good hockey, and it wasn’t our best, but again, Vancouver was pressing and they played hard and they played a real good game,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We battled back and found a way to get a big point, but it’s disappointing any time you lose.”

Off day

The Knights did not practice Friday after arriving in Northern California and instead spent the day relaxing in wine country at three of owner Bill Foley’s wineries.

The team visited Foley Sonoma and Roth Estate Winery before wrapping up the day trip with dinner at Chalk Hill Estate Winery.

On the bright side

Thursday’s overtime loss was the Knights’ first on a Fathers Trip (4-0-1) and dropped the Knights to 8-0-2 all time against the Canucks.

They are the fifth expansion team in NHL history to record at least one point in each of its first 10-plus games against one franchise, according to NHL public relations.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203.