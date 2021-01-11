Golden Knights over/under predictions for season

Think you can do better than our writers? Take a stab at our Golden Knights’ over/unders for this season.

Review-Journal reporters Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen and columnist Ed Graney make over/under predictions on 10 Golden Knights questions for the season.

(82-game equivalent)

Points by Golden Knights: 71.5 (105)

Gotz

OVER

There should be enough cupcakes on the schedule — looking at you Coyotes, Ducks, Kings and Sharks — for the Knights to get fat.

Schoen

OVER

If they avoid a multitude of potential distractions, the Knights can feast on the bottom half of the division to surpass this mark.

Graney

OVER

There are enough 1978 Accords in the Honda Division to make this a reasonable number to reach.

Hill

UNDER

This team should be really good, and carrying two elite goaltenders (for now) should keep both fresh. But the shorter season makes any stretches of inconsistency more difficult to overcome and hit the over.

West Division finish: 1.5

Gotz

OVER

The top of the West is no joke. The Knights could absolutely win it, but second place feels like a safer bet.

Schoen

UNDER

They have the best goaltending in the division and can sprint out of the starting gate with 12 of their first 16 games at home.

Graney

OVER

Colorado wins it, if only because Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will score 16 goals in eight meetings between the two.

Hill

OVER

Replacing the Canadian teams in the division with the likes of Colorado and St. Louis makes this a competitive race for the division crown.

Max Pacioretty goals: 21.5 (31.5)

Gotz

OVER

When in doubt, bet on the guy who has Mark Stone feeding him the puck. That usually seems to work out.

Schoen

OVER

The left wing needs to match or surpass his production on the power play (eight goals) from last season.

Graney

UNDER

I suppose that I should ask if this number is for just the Knights or also the team he’s traded to.

Hill

UNDER

The veteran is coming off a resurgent season in which he used a couple of hot streaks to get back over 30 goals and 60 points for the first time in three years. There is a good chance for regression.

Mark Stone points: 48.5 (71.5)

Gotz

OVER

Stone is going to squeak over this mark by the giant, taped-up knob at the end of his stick.

Schoen

OVER

Stone has been nearly a point-per-game player the past three seasons. Will he remain healthy enough to get there this time?

Graney

UNDER

It will be close, but even with a helmet on, this kid’s hair is wild enough now to get in the way when trying for that final assist.

Hill

OVER

This is a high number that makes it tempting to go under, but if Stone stays healthy, he could have a massive season.

Shea Theodore points: 42.5 (62.5)

Gotz

OVER

Theodore showed in the bubble he’s ready to take another leap. This should be his best season.

Schoen

UNDER

He’s no longer a fantasy hockey sleeper after producing 19 points in 20 postseason games. But give Theodore the Norris Trophy if he surpasses this total.

Graney

UNDER

He just gets better and better, but for a guy whose career high is 46 points in 71 games, this seems more than a challenge.

Hill

UNDER

The trajectory he has been on suggests he’s in for a massive season. But there are questions about how coach Pete DeBoer will manage Theodore with Alex Pietrangelo on the roster.

Reilly Smith goals: 15.5 (22.5)

Gotz

UNDER

Smith has only scored 20-plus goals in even years and, well, it’s an odd year.

Schoen

UNDER

His shooting percentage has fluctuated wildly throughout his career and peaked at 16 percent last season. He’s due for a little less puck luck.

Graney

OVER

I’m all for promoting a man of (very) few (quotable) words who arranges celebrity softball games.

Hill

OVER

He’s steady and should be playing on a comfortable line. He’s coming off a career year as a goal scorer.

Robin Lehner starts: 34.5 (50.5)

Gotz

UNDER

A relatively even split in net wouldn’t be shocking, especially with how condensed this season will be.

Schoen

UNDER

If Marc-Andre Fleury holds up his end of the bargain, coach Pete DeBoer might alternate starts most of the way and ride the hot hand at the end.

Graney

UNDER

I’m only hoping for this because when searching for new GIFs, can you think of anything better than a panda with a sword stuck through his back?

Hill

UNDER

Based on nothing more than how coach Pete DeBoer handled the platoon between aging Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur and young star Cory Schneider in 2013-14 when they essentially split time.

Alex Pietrangelo points: 33.5 (49.5)

Gotz

UNDER

He should be a great addition. But it’s his first time switching teams, and it should be an adjustment.

Schoen

OVER

He’s surpassed 50 points in four of his 10 full seasons and will benefit from additional freedom in coach Pete DeBoer’s system.

Graney

OVER

I’ll trust my Twitter feed that says he’s the greatest thing to happen in Las Vegas since Tark and the guys won it all.

Hill

UNDER

He’s capable of exceeding this number, though it might be around the top end of his range of expectations.

William Karlsson points: 40.5 (59.5)

Gotz

OVER

Provided he stays healthy — he missed games for the first time as a Knight last season — this should be in reach.

Schoen

UNDER

The playmaking remains. It’s the lack of goal scoring that will keep him under this total.

Graney

UNDER

I’m not Wild about Bill’s chances. See what I did there?

Hill

UNDER

While he has maintained his lofty play as a legitimate two-way star, he hasn’t been able to recapture his offensive production from his first season in Las Vegas.

Jonathan Marchessault goals: 18.5 (26.5)

Gotz

UNDER

Fully expect to be chirped relentlessly once this pick goes sideways.

Schoen

OVER

With the Canucks in the North Division and their fans no longer trolling him on Instagram about diving, he can concentrate on scoring goals.

Graney

OVER

He has been scoring at will during training camp against the best goalie tandem known to civilization.

Hill

UNDER

His goal total has decreased four straight years, though he might have been able to avoid that last year had the season been completed.