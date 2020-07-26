Golden Knights pack heavy for trip to Edmonton hub

Upon their arrival in Edmonton for the NHL postseason, the Golden Knights will be part of a hockey summer camp unlike any they’ve experienced.

Golden Knights fans gather for a sendoff as the team heads to Edmonton for the Stanley Cup playoffs. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brothers Colton Zahn, 9, from left, Brayden Zahn, 7, and his twin Brooks Zahn, 7, wait for the Golden Knights players to pass in buses as they leave for Canada as part of NHL's return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a parking lot behind the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Fans wave at buses of the Golden Knights players as they leave for Canada as part of NHL's return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a parking lot behind the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Louisa Moore waves pom poms cheering for the Golden Knights players as they pass in buses before they leave for Canada as part of NHL's return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a parking lot behind the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Fans wave at buses of the Golden Knights players as they leave for Canada as part of NHL's return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a parking lot behind the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Robert Ogorchock takes a selfie with his daughter, Paisley Ogorchock, 4, his wife Nikki Ogorchock and their son Linkin Ogorchock, 2, as they wait for the Golden Knights players to pass in buses as they leave for Canada as part of NHL's return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a parking lot behind the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Emi Yoshikawa, 7, left, and her brother Kai Yoshikawa, 5, right, hold signs as they wait for the Golden Knights players to pass in buses as they leave for Canada as part of NHL's return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a parking lot behind the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Fans wave at buses of the Golden Knights players as they leave for Canada as part of NHL's return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a parking lot behind the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Fans wave at buses of the Golden Knights players as they leave for Canada as part of NHL's return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a parking lot behind the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Fans wait in parked cars for Golden Knights players to pass in buses before they leave for Canada as part of NHL's return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a parking lot behind the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Golden Knights drum line performs for fans as they wait to send off Golden Knights players before they leave for Canada as part of NHL's return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a parking lot behind the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Figurines decorated on the car of Randy Wright and his wife Sandy Wright at a send off event for the Golden Knights before they leave for Canada as part of NHL's return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a parking lot behind the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Matt Helfst waves a flag as he waits for the Golden Knights players to pass in buses as they leave for Canada as part of NHL's return-to-play plan for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a parking lot behind the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nick Holden has an important job for the Golden Knights over the next couple of weeks. In addition to his duties on defense, he is one of the founding members of the “Fun Committee.”

That means Holden, along with defenseman Nate Schmidt, is tasked with keeping the Knights entertained during their stay in the NHL hub.

“We’re going to have a lot of time to get together and do activities,” Holden said, sounding like Will Ferrell’s character in “Step Brothers” for a moment.

“We’re just making sure, getting games together. Pingpong and cornhole, stuff like that so that if guys don’t have something to do, there’s lots of options in the bubble there.”

The Knights were serenaded by honking cars Sunday morning as they departed City National Arena bound for Edmonton, Alberta, and the historic 24-team NHL postseason tournament.

Upon their arrival, the Knights will be part of a hockey summer camp unlike any they’ve experienced, one they hope ends with their hands on the Stanley Cup.

“What’s more fun than hanging out with your buddies every day playing hockey?” right wing Mark Stone said.

In an effort to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, the NHL created secure zones in Edmonton and Toronto to house players, coaches and staff during the playoffs.

The areas have been fenced off for security purposes, with 125 security guards and health ambassadors patrolling in Edmonton and another 97 assigned in Toronto.

The Knights are one of six teams staying at the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District hotel, which connects to Rogers Place through the city’s pedway system. Each team has its own designated floor and has access to a meeting room, meal room and fitness facilities.

The league will administer daily testing for COVID-19.

“There’s been so much talk about trying to get there healthy and without this virus running through the group, that it’ll be a relief when we do that final test and walk in the bubble,” coach Pete DeBoer said, “because it doesn’t mean you’re totally immune from it, but you’re in a real good spot once we get inside those doors.”

Inside the Edmonton secure zone, individuals have access to multiple restaurants and also can order food or other necessary items through a delivery system.

As for activities, each hub city layout includes movie theaters, players’ lounges and designated recreational space, though teams already made it clear to the league they don’t want to mingle with opponents.

Players also have exclusive areas inside Rogers Place and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to watch the other playoff games.

“I’ll be watching CNBC all day, probably,” center Paul Stastny said.

The Knights play Arizona in an exhibition game Thursday in Edmonton and open round-robin play Aug. 3 against Dallas.

The Stanley Cup Final is tentatively scheduled to start Sept. 22 and end no later than Oct. 4, meaning the Knights could be gone for more than two months in order to hoist the trophy.

Families are permitted to join the secure zone beginning in the conference finals.

“At some point, when it comes to playoffs, it’s all about winning and getting your name on the Cup,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “It’s different, for sure. And it’s going to be hard to leave the family behind. … I’m sure if we get (to the conference final), it’s going to be a fun experience for the kids and the families.”

Considering how long they could be away, the Knights said they were bringing an array of items. Books, Kindle readers, laptops, iPads, a deck of cards, or in the case of defenseman Jon Merrill, an adult coloring book.

“Lots of underwear because we might be awhile up there,” goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said jokingly.

But the most popular item on the Knights’ packing list was an Xbox. The 35-year-old Fleury said he ordered one of the video game consoles, and winger Alex Tuch is thinking about starting a Twitch channel to stream while he plays video games.

“A lot of guys have said it before: Give me a bed, give me some food, and give me a hockey rink and I’ll be happy,” Tuch said. “It’ll be a lot of fun, but we’re there for one reason, and one reason only, and that’s to win hockey games.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.