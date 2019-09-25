Golden Knights’ Paul Stastny is fan of power-play rule change
NHL teams now can choose which faceoff dot they want the puck dropped on when they begin a power play. The subtle adjustment could produce an increase in scoring.
Golden Knights center Paul Stastny favors any rule change that increases scoring.
So he was happy to see the NHL is now allowing a team beginning a power play to choose which faceoff dot it wants the first draw to take place on. The subtle adjustment could produce an increase in scoring for the fourth straight season.
“Something like that, it might give you a little more percentage of the puck in the offensive zone and create more offense,” said Stastny, who played on the Knights’ second power-play unit last season. “So, as a forward, you like that.”
Stastny pointed out the change could especially help the Knights because their two main power-play centers, he and William Karlsson, are left-handed shots. They’re more comfortable on the faceoff dot to the goaltender’s right and now they can start there every time.
“If teams have all left-handed centers or only right-handed centers, (the change is) nice,” Stastny said. “Teams that have both, it really doesn’t matter.”
The Knights’ power play could use the boost because it ranked 25th in the league last season (16.81 percent). Stastny, who won 59.4 percent of his power-play faceoffs last season, and Karlsson (46.9 percent) retaining the puck more should help.
“I like the rule because we’ve been trying to get more offense into the game for years,” Knights assistant coach Mike Kelly said. “It seems like a no-brainer.”
Ending the debate
The way to pronounce Knights prospect Nicolas Roy’s last name has been the subject of internet speculation, but the center set the record straight Wednesday.
He said it’s pronounced the French way: “Wah.” The Quebec native admitted he sometimes tells people it’s pronounced how it’s spelled because it’s simpler for them to understand and say, but it’s incorrect.
“It’s easier, because sometimes when I go places and they ask for my name, I say ‘(Wah)’ and they don’t understand,” Roy said. “I have to say my name is Nicolas Roy and then they understand. That’s why I say that.”
Odds and ends
— Former Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare did not travel with the Colorado Avalanche for Wednesday’s preseason game at T-Mobile Arena, the team said. The 34-year-old practiced Tuesday, but the Avalanche decided to bring a younger lineup to Las Vegas.
Bellemare also didn’t play in the teams’ first preseason meeting on Sept. 17.
— The Knights placed third on ESPN’s rankings of the most watchable teams in the NHL because of their style of play and rowdy home atmosphere. The Tampa Bay Lightning were first and the Toronto Maple Leafs second.
NHL rule changes
— Expanded video review for major, match and high-sticking double minor penalties.
— Expanded coaches’ challenges for missed stoppages of play that lead to goals.
— Players who lose a helmet must leave the ice or replace it right away, or else receive a minor penalty.
— Intentionally removing an opponent’s helmet is a roughing minor.
— When a puck goes out of bounds, the faceoff will take place in the zone the puck was shot from.
— A defensive team is not allowed a line change when the puck is shot from beyond the red center line and frozen. A change also won’t be allowed if a defensive skater causes a stoppage by dislodging the net.
— The offensive team can select the faceoff location in four scenarios:
Following an icing;
The first faceoff to start a power play;
Following a goaltender freeze on a puck shot from beyond the red center line;
Following a defensive skater unintentionally dislodging the net.