Golden Knights’ penalty killers execute under unique circumstances

The Golden Knights’ penalty killers preserved a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night despite being outnumbered six skaters to three at one point.

Brayden McNabb couldn’t help but state the obvious after the Golden Knights’ 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, a game in which the Flyers had six skaters and the Knights three with 1:29 remaining.

“You don’t really practice 6-on-3,” McNabb said.

That goes for both teams. But it was the Knights — led by penalty killers McNabb, defenseman Nick Holden, center William Karlsson and briefly center Paul Stastny — who executed under the unique circumstances.

The Flyers had six skaters after pulling goaltender Carter Hart with 1:54 remaining. The Knights had three after defenseman Deryk Engelland took a penalty with 1:29 left with right wing Reilly Smith already in the box. In the 43 seconds between Engelland’s penalty and when Smith’s expired, the Knights allowed only one shot on goal to close out their third straight win.

“It’s probably a little more awkward for them because there’s an extra guy and you don’t really know what to do with that extra guy,” McNabb said. “It’s a fun challenge, and at the end of the game, that’s what you look for. We did a great job.”

McNabb and Karlsson each blocked a shot before Smith’s penalty expired to preserve the lead. They stayed compact in front of the net, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury froze the one shot that got through.

That allowed Stastny to come on the ice in place of Karlsson, and he won a crucial defensive zone faceoff to give the Knights possession of the puck with 51 seconds remaining. Smith hopped out of the box five seconds later.

“It’s not every day you get to play in a situation like that,” Karlsson said. “You just have to try to have as good of sticks as possible. Try to take away passes. I mean, we have to give up something, and when they take a shot, just try to get in the way.”

Gallant to lead Pacific All-Stars

Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Friday was officially named coach of the Pacific Division team at the NHL All-Star Game for the second time in three years. The coaches of the three others divisions are the St. Louis Blues’ Craig Berube (Central), the Boston Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy (Atlantic) and the Washington Capitals’ Todd Reirden (Metropolitan).

Gallant’s spot was clinched with Thursday’s win, which ensured the Knights led their division in points percentage (.591) at the halfway point of the schedule.

Gallant joked that the team won despite him because his players knew he wanted to see his grandchildren over the All-Star break. It’s his third time coaching at the event, as he led the Atlantic Division in 2016 while with the Florida Panthers.

“It’s a great honor to go to the All-Star Game anytime you get an opportunity,” Gallant said. “You know your teams are playing well and doing the right things when you get a chance to go.”

The game is Jan. 25 at St. Louis.

Status updates

Center Tomas Nosek, who missed Thursday’s game because of the birth of his son, Patrik, practiced Friday. He is expected to be available for Saturday’s home game against the St. Louis Blues despite getting little sleep the past few days.

“It is what it is,” Nosek said. “It was so far the greatest moment of my life.”

Left wing Jonathan Marchessault, who missed Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury, also practiced. Gallant didn’t say whether Marchessault would play Saturday.

Right wing Ryan Reaves missed practice with an illness but is expected to play.

“(Reaves) should be fine,” Gallant said.

Elvenes named AHL All-Star

Knights forward prospect Lucas Elvenes will participate in the American Hockey League All-Star Classic on Jan. 26 and 27 in Ontario, California.

Elvenes, 20, leads all AHL rookies with 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) in 37 games with the Chicago Wolves.

