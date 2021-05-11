86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights pick goalie for crucial game against Avalanche

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2021 - 6:30 pm
 
Updated May 10, 2021 - 6:34 pm
Golden Knights goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury (29), left, and Robin Lehner (90) with coach Mike ...
Golden Knights goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury (29), left, and Robin Lehner (90) with coach Mike Rosati during training camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Golden Knights are turning to goaltender Robin Lehner with the Presidents’ Trophy and West Division title on the line.

Lehner will start Monday night against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in the most important game of the Knights’ season to date. A win would clinch the team’s third division title in four years and give it the most regular-season points in the NHL for the first time.

Coach Pete DeBoer is following his normal goaltender rotation in starting Lehner. Marc-Andre Fleury played the Knights’ last game against St. Louis on Saturday, a 4-1 win. DeBoer did not tip his hand Monday morning when asked who would be the team’s starting goalie in the playoffs.

“We’ve got great goaltending all year from both guys, and we’re going to need both guys in the playoffs, too,” he said.

Lehner has been good in his first full season with the Knights but is coming off back-to-back disappointing starts. He is 13-3-2 with a .913 save percentage and 2.30 goals-against average.

He allowed six goals in a loss to the Minnesota Wild on May 3 and gave up three goals on 25 shots in an overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on May 7.

Lehner was the Knights’ primary starter last postseason, appearing in 16 of 20 games. He had four shutouts, a .917 save percentage and 1.99 goals-against average.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
3
Raiders add new faces on defense, but will results follow?
Raiders add new faces on defense, but will results follow?
4
Allegiant Stadium to feature end zone nightclub
Allegiant Stadium to feature end zone nightclub
5
New cost estimate for MSG Sphere at The Venetian: $1.826B
New cost estimate for MSG Sphere at The Venetian: $1.826B
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST