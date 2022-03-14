Golden Knights place 2 key players on injured reserve

The Golden Knights placed goaltender Robin Lehner and winger Reilly Smith on injured reserve Monday, according to the NHL media website.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) makes a pass around Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lehner hasn’t played since Tuesday when he was in goal for a 2-1 loss at Philadelphia. He was sent home the next day for further tests on a lower-body injury, according to coach Pete DeBoer.

Smith also was hurt in the loss to the Flyers and is not with the Knights on their road trip because of an undisclosed injury. The pending unrestricted free agent had been a potential trade chip before the March 21 deadline.

The Knights recalled forward Paul Cotter and defenseman Brayden Pachal from Henderson.

