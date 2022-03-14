Golden Knights place 2 key players on injured reserve
The Golden Knights placed goaltender Robin Lehner and winger Reilly Smith on injured reserve Monday, according to the NHL media website.
Lehner hasn’t played since Tuesday when he was in goal for a 2-1 loss at Philadelphia. He was sent home the next day for further tests on a lower-body injury, according to coach Pete DeBoer.
Smith also was hurt in the loss to the Flyers and is not with the Knights on their road trip because of an undisclosed injury. The pending unrestricted free agent had been a potential trade chip before the March 21 deadline.
The Knights recalled forward Paul Cotter and defenseman Brayden Pachal from Henderson.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Game day
Who: Golden Knights at Jets
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba
TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Off