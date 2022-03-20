64°F
Golden Knights place defenseman on waivers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2022 - 11:29 am
 
Golden Knights defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) skates with the puck followed by Panthers right ...
Golden Knights defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) skates with the puck followed by Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights placed defenseman Derrick Pouliot on waivers Sunday.

Pouliot was signed to an NHL contract Thursday and appeared in his first game since Nov. 30, 2019, against Florida. He had an assist in two games with the Knights.

If he clears waivers, Pouliot would return to Henderson. In 42 games with the Silver Knights, Pouliot had two goals and 19 points.

Defenseman Ben Hutton was removed from COVID-19 protocol and played Saturday against Los Angeles. The Knights are without defensemen Nic Hague, Alec Martinez and Brayden McNabb.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

