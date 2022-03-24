Golden Knights player leaves game on stretcher

Golden Knights forward Brett Howden was taken off the ice on a stretcher during the first period of Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden is carried off the ice after an injury during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) lies on the ice after a hit by Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), center Nicolas Roy (10) and center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate Roy's goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Nashville Predators right wing Matt Luff (24) handles the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov (42) and goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Golden Knights forward Brett Howden was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 3:31 remaining in the first period of Thursday’s game against Nashville at T-Mobile Arena.

Howden was carrying the puck in the neutral zone when he fell and was driven into the boards from behind by Nashville’s Filip Forsberg. There was no penalty called on the play.

Howden stayed on the ice, and a stretcher was brought out almost immediately. The game was delayed for nine minutes while Howden was attended to by trainers from both teams.

Knights forward Nolan Patrick also departed in the first period with an injury.

Left wing Max Pacioretty did not play after being listed as a game-time decision.

The Knights led 2-0 after the first period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

