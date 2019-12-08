Golden Knights player patches to be sold again at Smith’s

If you missed out on the Smith’s Food and Drug stores Golden Knights patches, you’re in luck.

Smith's Golden Knights player patches. (Smith's Food and Drug)

The grocer will sell a limited number of the complete set of patches on Saturday starting at noon.

The patches will be available while supplies last and will cost $44.99 with a Smith’s rewards card

Players included in the set are Max Pacioretty, Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Reaves, Deryk Engelland and William Karlsson.

The complete set was recently on sale at City National Arena during the team’s “Gold Friday” sale following Thanksgiving.

