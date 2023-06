Golden Knights players and coaches addressed the media ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

VGK players, coaches address the media ahead of Game 4

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy answers questions during a news conference at The Ritz-Carlton hotel-resort on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Golden Knights players and coaches spoke to the media ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Knights lead the series, 2-1, and will face the Florida Panthers Saturday at 5 p.m. in Sunrise, Florida.