Golden Knights players creative with Halloween costumes

One thing is clear about the Golden Knights’ annual Halloween party: Much of the credit for the best costumes went to the wives and women involved.

The Golden Knights wore a myriad of costumes to their team Halloween party Wednesday at Topgolf. (GoldenKnights/Twitter)

Marc-Andre Fleury, who dressed as Cousin Itt from the Addams Family, said his wife, Veronique (Wednesday Addams), came up with the idea for their outfit a few days before the party. Jonathan Marchessault said “no one” on the team picks out their own costumes.

“No chance,” said Marchessault, who dressed as a muscle man. “It’s always the girls that do that, I think.”

Veronique Fleury gets the credit for one of the party’s best costumes, but a few other outfits received praise from within the locker room, too. Deryk and Melissa Engelland (The Nightmare Before Christmas), William Karlsson and girlfriend Emily Ferguson (The Joker and Harley Quinn) and Nick and Angela Holden (Walmart and Costco employee, respectively) got a good reception.

“The Costco-Walmart battle was awesome,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “I thoroughly enjoyed it. They came in a little bit later, and it was a flawless entrance. Let’s just say that. It was great.”

