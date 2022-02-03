Golden Knights players get assignments for skills competition

All three Golden Knights players involved in NHL All-Star Weekend will participate in one event during Friday’s skills competition.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will take part in the marquee event of the NHL All-Star Weekend skills competition Friday.

Stone will participate in the “Fountain Face-Off” at the Bellagio and shoot pucks at targets from floating platforms in the fountain. He is one of three Knights players taking part in All-Star Weekend.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will compete in the breakaway challenge. Left wing Jonathan Marchessault, who was added to the event Wednesday, will participate in the accuracy shooting competition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

