Golden Knights players on bubble hope to make lasting impression

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) skates in front of San Jose Sharks' Lean Bergmann during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Golden Knights’ annual excursion to owner Bill Foley’s ranch in Montana serves as something of a reward for making it past a certain round of cuts in training camp.

Keegan Kolesar lasted long enough to earn an invitation for his first trip, which ended Tuesday. Now, the 22-year-old forward is hoping to stick in camp a while longer.

Kolesar is part of a group of forwards who will look to make one more impression on the coaching staff and management when the Knights host Colorado on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Coach Gerard Gallant said he prefers to have his roster close to finalized for the final two preseason games, and with 33 players in camp, another round of cuts is expected afterward.

That leaves the game against the Avalanche as the final opportunity for several bubble players, including Kolesar.

“To be this far (in training camp), it’s farther than I’ve ever been. To go on the Montana trip was huge for me personally,” Kolesar said. “I think preseason for me is showing I can play at a high pace and play with these guys.”

In addition to Kolesar, forwards Patrick Brown, Reid Duke, Cody Glass, Curtis McKenzie and Nicolas Roy are expected to be in the lineup Wednesday as they fight for jobs in the bottom six.

Tomas Nosek, Brandon Pirri and Valentin Zykov appear to have solidified their spots on the 23-man roster, which must be submitted to the league by 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Gallant previously indicated there is an opening for a third-line winger and fourth-line center.

“Different players bring different things. As much as it is they play their game well, it’s a matter of how you want the line to look, or that type of thing,” assistant coach Mike Kelly said after practice Tuesday at City National Arena. “As I said, there’s still lots of questions to be answered, and obviously there’s three (preseason) games left, so it’s getting down to the shorter strokes.”

Kolesar was a 20-goal scorer in the American Hockey League last season and added six goals and five assists in 21 postseason games to help the Chicago Wolves reach the Calder Cup final.

The 224-pound winger has delivered several big checks in his three preseason appearances, including a devastating open-ice hit to Arizona’s Aaron Ness that earned Kolesar a five-minute major penalty for charging in the opener Sept. 15.

“I think going to the (Calder Cup) finals how we did, it showed me a way to play that’s going to be successful for me to be in the NHL,” Kolesar said. “Now it’s just making sure I bring that every time.”

McKenzie, 28, scored the first goal for the Knights in their come-from-behind 3-2 victory at Los Angeles on Thursday and has been a consistent point producer in the AHL throughout his career. He had 20 goals and 34 assists in 71 games with the Knights’ AHL affiliate last season.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 205-pound winger makes a living near the blue paint and could fit on the third line for the Knights.

“My game is getting pucks around the net and creating some chaos there,” McKenzie said. “Obviously being down in the minors the last couple years, it stacks up against you. I’ve always been confident that I can play a good role up here. It’s just getting the opportunity to do so. I’m trying to show that on the ice.”

