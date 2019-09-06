Golden Knights players talk about NHL major penalty rule change

In April, a controversial major penalty call cut the Knights’ season short, ending in a Game 7 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the playoffs.

The Golden Knights have returned to Las Vegas after enjoying a summer that was longer than they hoped.

Days later, the NHL issued an official apology to the team and changed its rules stating that referees will now be required to conduct on-ice video reviews for all major penalties.

Knights players Alex Tuch and Brayden McNabb give their thoughts on the rule change.

