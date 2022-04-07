67°F
Golden Knights’ playoff climb gets steeper with loss to Canucks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2022 - 9:29 pm
 
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) loses control of the puck to Canucks defenseman Luke Sche ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) loses control of the puck to Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn (2) while center Nic Petan (7) skates for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) and Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) fight for the ...
Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) and Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) fight for the puck while Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) falls to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) passes while Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn (2) reac ...
Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) passes while Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn (2) reaches his stick to block during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates for the puck during the first period of an N ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) and left wing Juho Lammikko (91) dive to defend a Golden ...
Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) and left wing Juho Lammikko (91) dive to defend a Golden Knights shot on goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights celebrate after center Jack Eichel, center, scored a goal assisted by defens ...
The Golden Knights celebrate after center Jack Eichel, center, scored a goal assisted by defenseman Brayden McNabb, center right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) attempts a goal against Canucks goaltender Thatc ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) attempts a goal against Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) while Canucks defenseman Travis Dermott (24) reaches to block during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) shoots while Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) save ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) shoots while Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) saves and left wing Juho Lammikko (91) dives to defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) smiles while waiting for the puck to drop in a f ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) smiles while waiting for the puck to drop in a face-off against the Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) skates around the net after the Canucks scored a go ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) skates around the net after the Canucks scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck while defenseman Brayden Mc ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck while defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) slams Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90), defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and defenseman Alec ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90), defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and defenseman Alec Martinez (23) watch the puck while Canucks right wing Alex Chiasson (39) skates for it during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) slams Canucks center Jason Dickinson (18) into the ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) slams Canucks center Jason Dickinson (18) into the boards as the puck escapes them during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) saves a shot by Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) durin ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) saves a shot by Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) saves a shot by Canucks right wing Conor Garland (8 ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) saves a shot by Canucks right wing Conor Garland (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) fights with Canucks right wing Conor Garland (8) during ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) fights with Canucks right wing Conor Garland (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates with defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) after ...
Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates with defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) after he scored a goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Right wing Elias Pettersson had two goals and two assists, and the Vancouver Canucks snapped the Golden Knights’ five-game winning streak with a 5-1 victory Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

It was the Canucks’ first-ever regulation win over the Knights in 13 meetings.

Center Jack Eichel gave the Knights a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Vancouver then scored five straight goals.

The loss keeps the Knights out of a playoff spot with 10 games remaining.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

