Golden Knights’ playoff climb gets steeper with loss to Canucks
Right wing Elias Pettersson had two goals and two assists, and the Vancouver Canucks snapped the Golden Knights’ five-game winning streak with a 5-1 victory Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
It was the Canucks’ first-ever regulation win over the Knights in 13 meetings.
Center Jack Eichel gave the Knights a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Vancouver then scored five straight goals.
The loss keeps the Knights out of a playoff spot with 10 games remaining.
