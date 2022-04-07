Golden Knights’ playoff climb gets steeper with loss to Canucks

Right wing Elias Pettersson had two goals and two assists, and the Vancouver Canucks snapped the Golden Knights’ five-game winning streak with a victory Wednesday night.

Right wing Elias Pettersson had two goals and two assists, and the Vancouver Canucks snapped the Golden Knights’ five-game winning streak with a 5-1 victory Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

It was the Canucks’ first-ever regulation win over the Knights in 13 meetings.

Center Jack Eichel gave the Knights a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Vancouver then scored five straight goals.

The loss keeps the Knights out of a playoff spot with 10 games remaining.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

