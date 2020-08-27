Golden Knights’ playoff game against Canucks postponed

The Golden Knights’ game against Vancouver was postponed Thursday, according to multiple reports, as players across the NHL protested racial inequality and police brutality.

Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes the save as Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) jumps and Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights’ playoff game against the Vancouver Canucks was postponed Thursday, according to multiple reports, as players across the NHL went on strike to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals was scheduled to take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. It is not known when the series will continue.

Players being told to prepare for cancellations tonight — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 27, 2020

The announcement comes a day after NBA players and several others around the sports world refused to play after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance made a formal request to the NHL to suspend all playoff games Thursday. The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders also were scheduled to play.

“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports,” the HDA said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

