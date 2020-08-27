102°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ playoff game against Canucks postponed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2020 - 11:59 am
 
Updated August 27, 2020 - 12:13 pm

The Golden Knights’ playoff game against the Vancouver Canucks was postponed Thursday, according to multiple reports, as players across the NHL went on strike to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals was scheduled to take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. It is not known when the series will continue.

The announcement comes a day after NBA players and several others around the sports world refused to play after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance made a formal request to the NHL to suspend all playoff games Thursday. The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders also were scheduled to play.

“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports,” the HDA said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

