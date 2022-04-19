Golden Knights’ playoff hopes take hit with loss to lowly Devils
The Golden Knights lost one of their three remaining home games and will need serious help to reach the NHL postseason this season.
Left wing Andreas Johnsson scored a tiebreaking goal 3:14 into the third period, and the New Jersey Devils dealt the Golden Knights’ playoff hopes a serious blow with a 3-2 win Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Center Jesper Boqvist added an insurance goal in the third period for the Devils, who entered the game with the fifth-fewest points in the NHL.
The Knights scored twice on goaltender Andrew Hammond, by right wing Keegan Kolesar in the second period and by Chandler Stephenson in the final 90 seconds.
Hammond, 34, entered Monday with a 3.98 goals-against average and .874 save percentage in seven games this season.
Right wing Nathan Bastian scored New Jersey’s first goal.
