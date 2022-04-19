82°F
Golden Knights’ playoff hopes take hit with loss to lowly Devils

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2022 - 9:32 pm
 
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) takes a puck off the face with New Jersey Devils left win ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) takes a puck off the face with New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar (90) defending in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) collides with New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew ...
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) collides with New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond (35) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) smiles before the puck drops on a face off in the fi ...
Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) smiles before the puck drops on a face off in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) pushes the puck up ice in the first period during an ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) pushes the puck up ice in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) is hit by New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith ...
Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) is hit by New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights fans cheer for Vegas during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on ...
Golden Knights fans cheer for Vegas during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) is taken down by New Jersey Devils defenseman Doug ...
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) is taken down by New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) shoots on New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammon ...
Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) shoots on New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond (35) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) breaks away from New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Seve ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) breaks away from New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) shoots on New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond ...
Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) shoots on New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond (35) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Golden Knight fires up the crowd before the start of an NHL hockey game against the New Jer ...
The Golden Knight fires up the crowd before the start of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) leaves the ice at the end of the second period duri ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) leaves the ice at the end of the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) circles the net in the second period during an NHL ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) circles the net in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) kneels by the net during a break in the second peri ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) kneels by the net during a break in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Left wing Andreas Johnsson scored a tiebreaking goal 3:14 into the third period, and the New Jersey Devils dealt the Golden Knights’ playoff hopes a serious blow with a 3-2 win Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Center Jesper Boqvist added an insurance goal in the third period for the Devils, who entered the game with the fifth-fewest points in the NHL.

The Knights scored twice on goaltender Andrew Hammond, by right wing Keegan Kolesar in the second period and by Chandler Stephenson in the final 90 seconds.

Hammond, 34, entered Monday with a 3.98 goals-against average and .874 save percentage in seven games this season.

Right wing Nathan Bastian scored New Jersey’s first goal.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

