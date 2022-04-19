Golden Knights’ playoff hopes take hit with loss to lowly Devils

The Golden Knights lost one of their three remaining home games and will need serious help to reach the NHL postseason this season.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) takes a puck off the face with New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar (90) defending in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) collides with New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond (35) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) smiles before the puck drops on a face off in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) pushes the puck up ice in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) is hit by New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer for Vegas during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) is taken down by New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) shoots on New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond (35) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) breaks away from New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) shoots on New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond (35) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knight fires up the crowd before the start of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) leaves the ice at the end of the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) circles the net in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) kneels by the net during a break in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Left wing Andreas Johnsson scored a tiebreaking goal 3:14 into the third period, and the New Jersey Devils dealt the Golden Knights’ playoff hopes a serious blow with a 3-2 win Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Center Jesper Boqvist added an insurance goal in the third period for the Devils, who entered the game with the fifth-fewest points in the NHL.

The Knights scored twice on goaltender Andrew Hammond, by right wing Keegan Kolesar in the second period and by Chandler Stephenson in the final 90 seconds.

Hammond, 34, entered Monday with a 3.98 goals-against average and .874 save percentage in seven games this season.

Right wing Nathan Bastian scored New Jersey’s first goal.

