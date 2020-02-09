Golden Knights’ poor 3rd period costs team 1 point

The Golden Knights’ sloppy play in the third period Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes cost the team a regulation win and an extra point in the standings.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a diving poke save against Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) during a shootout at their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Justin Williams (14) scores the winning goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during a shoutout at their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights must have gotten the unmistakable feeling of deja vu Saturday.

For the second time in nine days they entered the third period with a two-goal lead against the Carolina Hurricanes. And for the second time in nine days that lead evaporated.

This time, however, the Knights weren’t able to re-take the lead. They surrendered four third-period goals and had to rally just to tie the game before losing 6-5 in a shootout at T-Mobile Arena.

“We lost a point tonight,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “I think going into the third period and having a two-goal lead, that’s where we want to be. Twice. We let them come back and it’s on us. We’re at that time of the year (where) you have to close out games. We didn’t do that tonight.”

The Knights entered the third up 3-1 and in total command of the game. Their second and fourth lines had been outstanding. They were giving their fans plenty of reason to cheer in their first home game since Jan. 11. New coach Peter DeBoer seemed to maintain all the momentum he generated on the road the first seven games of his tenure.

But the Hurricanes began to chip away quickly.

Center Sebastian Aho scored his 30th goal just 1:19 into the third off a delayed penalty. The rebound from right wing Teuvo Teravainen’s shot got behind goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, and Aho was there to tap it into the net.

Things got worse for the Knights 46 seconds later. Rookie defenseman Zach Whitecloud was given a four-minute double minor for high-sticking ex-Knights center Erik Haula in the face.

Center Chandler Stephenson scored a shorthanded goal to put the Knights up 4-2, but Haula responded with his 12th goal to make it a one-goal game again.

Haula collected a stretch pass from defenseman Jake Gardiner, outraced defenseman Nick Holden to the net and put a backhand shot between Fleury’s pads.

“We got to dig in deep and get that kill,” defenseman Jon Merrill said. “Get that for (Whitecloud).”

Because they didn’t the Knights found themselves in a one-goal game. It became a tie game with 9:12 left in the third when defenseman Haydn Fleury fired a wrist shot from the point that beat Marc-Andre Fleury.

Right wing Warren Foegele provided a great screen in front to help the shot get through.

The Knights collapse was completed when left wing Tomas Nosek was called for tripping in the offensive zone. The Hurricanes took the lead one minute later, as right wing Martin Necas pounced on a rebound in the left circle and fired it past Fleury.

The Knights’ penalty kill, which entered the game 18-for-21 under DeBoer, allowed two power-play goals in the third period alone. It was one of many aspects of the team’s game that fell apart.

Center Cody Eakin later tied the game with 3:53 remaining to force overtime and later, a shootout, but the Knights’ fate shouldn’t have been decided beyond regulation.

They entered Saturday 23-2-1 when leading after two periods. They had allowed four goals in a period only twice. They should have been able to lock the game down.

Marchessault was right to say they lost a point instead of gained one.

“We gave up too many opportunities, turned over too many pucks in the neutral zone and kind of let them back in,” right wing Reilly Smith said. “Along with the penalties, it’s tough because we had the game and kind of gave it up.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.