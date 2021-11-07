72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ power play finds redemption in Montreal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2021 - 6:48 pm
 
Updated November 6, 2021 - 6:52 pm
Vegas Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan, center, celebrates with teammates Alex Pietrangelo (7) and ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan, center, celebrates with teammates Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Alec Martinez (23) after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) celebrates with teammate Christian Dvorak after scoring ag ...
Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) celebrates with teammate Christian Dvorak after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki, left, scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Leh ...
Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki, left, scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates with teammates Brendan Gallagher (11) and Nic ...
Montreal Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates with teammates Brendan Gallagher (11) and Nick Suzuki after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake A ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli, left, scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin L ...
Montreal Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli, left, scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault, left, celebrates with teammate Nicolas Roy (10) af ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault, left, celebrates with teammate Nicolas Roy (10) after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb during first-pe ...
Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) jumps as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen, left, ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) jumps as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen, left, is scored against by Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) falls over Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner as Montrea ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) falls over Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner as Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) looks on during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights’ power play scored its first two goals of the season, powering a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday.

The Knights entered the game 0-for-19 on the power play for the season and 0-for-37 dating back to the playoffs, including an 0-for-15 performance in the NHL semifinals against Montreal. But defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Dylan Coghlan scored on the man advantage in the second period to help the team erase a 2-0 deficit.

Left wing Jonathan Marchessault, a Cap-Rouge, Quebec native, also scored in the second period. Center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Bryden McNabb added an empty-net goal.

Goaltender Robin Lehner was stout in net and made 18 saves in the first period alone.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
2
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
3
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
4
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
5
Prosecutors add charges against Henry Ruggs in crash, including gun charge
Prosecutors add charges against Henry Ruggs in crash, including gun charge
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST