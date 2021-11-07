Golden Knights’ power play finds redemption in Montreal

The Golden Knights were drowning after one period against the Canadiens. Then they got a lift from an unexpected place.

Vegas Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan, center, celebrates with teammates Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Alec Martinez (23) after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) celebrates with teammate Christian Dvorak after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki, left, scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates with teammates Brendan Gallagher (11) and Nick Suzuki after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli, left, scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault, left, celebrates with teammate Nicolas Roy (10) after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) jumps as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen, left, is scored against by Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) falls over Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner as Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) looks on during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights’ power play scored its first two goals of the season, powering a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday.

The Knights entered the game 0-for-19 on the power play for the season and 0-for-37 dating back to the playoffs, including an 0-for-15 performance in the NHL semifinals against Montreal. But defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Dylan Coghlan scored on the man advantage in the second period to help the team erase a 2-0 deficit.

Left wing Jonathan Marchessault, a Cap-Rouge, Quebec native, also scored in the second period. Center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Bryden McNabb added an empty-net goal.

Goaltender Robin Lehner was stout in net and made 18 saves in the first period alone.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.