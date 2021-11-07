Golden Knights’ power play finds redemption in Montreal
The Golden Knights were drowning after one period against the Canadiens. Then they got a lift from an unexpected place.
The Golden Knights’ power play scored its first two goals of the season, powering a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday.
The Knights entered the game 0-for-19 on the power play for the season and 0-for-37 dating back to the playoffs, including an 0-for-15 performance in the NHL semifinals against Montreal. But defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Dylan Coghlan scored on the man advantage in the second period to help the team erase a 2-0 deficit.
Left wing Jonathan Marchessault, a Cap-Rouge, Quebec native, also scored in the second period. Center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Bryden McNabb added an empty-net goal.
Goaltender Robin Lehner was stout in net and made 18 saves in the first period alone.
