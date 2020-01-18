Golden Knights practices at City National Arena to remain open

Golden Knights practices at City National Arena will remain open to the public, a team spokesman told the Review-Journal on Friday.

A crowd watches the Golden Knights practice during an alien costume contest at City National Arena on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Team practices are a management policy and are not specific to the coach, the Knights said.

The announcement came after Peter DeBoer was named head coach Wednesday, following the firing of head coach Gerard Gallant and assistant Mike Kelly.

Practice schedules can be found on City National Arena’s website, or on the Knights’ Twitter account the morning of practice.

