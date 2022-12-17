Golden Knights preview: Defenseman returns, but others still out

The Golden Knights will get a huge boost to their blue line with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo returning against the New York Islanders, but their injury list is still long.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates against Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will add a key player to their lineup as they start a four-game homestand at 7 p.m. Saturday against the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena, but they still have a lengthy injury list.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was at the Knights’ morning skate and is expected to return after missing the previous nine games for personal reasons. Pietrangelo said his 4-year-old daughter, Evelyn, had encephalitis, a brain condition that, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, can have various symptoms and requires prompt treatment. Pietrangelo said she lost all motor skills and he and his wife, Jayne, spent “a lot of late nights, early mornings” at Sunrise Children’s Hospital.

Pietrangelo said Evelyn came home three days ago. On Friday, she walked around the house all day, Pietrangelo said. Her condition is much better, and she is expected to make a full recovery, Pietrangelo said.

“It’s a miracle how much she’s come along the last 48 hours,” Pietrangelo said. “I can’t believe how resilient she’s been over the last few days.”

The Knights are expected to play without center Jack Eichel (lower-body) and left wing Paul Cotter (upper-body), who are considered day to day. Defenseman Shea Theodore (lower-body) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed) are not expected to return soon, but coach Bruce Cassidy said neither of their injuries are expected to be season-ending. Theodore is considered week to week, and Whitecloud is considered month to month. The Knights also remain without center Brett Howden (lower-body), who is on long-term injured reserve.

Goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to get his second straight start Saturday. He made 24 saves in the Knights’ 4-1 win in Chicago on Thursday.

Knights at Islanders

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -175; total 6

Knights record: 22-9-1

Islanders record: 17-13-1

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 1-1-0 last season)

Knights’ projected lineup:

Phil Kessel — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

Jonas Rondbjerg — Jake Leschyshyn — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Daniil Miromanov

Ben Hutton — Alex Pietrangelo

Logan Thompson

