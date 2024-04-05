Golden Knights preview: Final road trip begins in Arizona

The Golden Knights begin their final road trip of the season Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes as they inch closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49), Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skate on the ice after winning an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights are inching closer to their sixth playoff berth in seven seasons.

The Knights enter their final road trip of the season playing some of their best hockey. They are 9-2-1 in their past 12 games and will try to extend their point streak to seven games when they meet the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

“We want to be hitting the playoffs in full stride,” defenseman Nic Hague said.

It’s shaping up to be a tight race with two weeks left in the season.

The Los Angeles Kings have gained ground for third place in the Pacific Division after sweeping a back-to-back against Seattle and San Jose on Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s an important game for the Knights with a game in hand on their division rivals.

The Knights can also gain ground on the second-place Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton has a three-point lead on the Knights and host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Edmonton can clinch a playoff spot with one point Friday.

“We’re rolling pretty good right now,” right wing Michael Amadio said. “Just trying to keep that intensity up and play a full 60 going into the playoffs.”

The winner Friday will win the season series. The Coyotes won 2-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 25, and the Knights won 3-2 in Tempe on Feb. 8.

It was a promising start for the young Arizona team, which went into the All-Star break 23-22-3 and looked like a potential playoff dark horse.

But the second half has been disastrous. The Coyotes are 8-20-2 since Jan. 24, including 14 straight losses (0-12-2) from Jan. 24 to Feb. 29.

“I know at the start of the year, their record was better,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Then they had a tough stretch, and that changed, and they weren’t able to recover.”

Knights center Nicolas Roy suffered an undiscl0sed injury at the end of Tuesday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks and is not expected to play.

Cassidy said he doesn’t expect anything long term and that Roy was going to have maintenance days in the immediate future.

The Knights called up forward Brendan Brisson from Henderson in his place.

Goalie Logan Thompson will start for the seventh time in nine games. He has won six consecutive starts.

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Chandler Stephenson — Michael Amadio

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Brendan Brisson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Logan Thompson

