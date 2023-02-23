Golden Knights preview: Forward out with lower-body injury

The Golden Knights will be down a forward for Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena, which will be televised on ESPN.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) takes a shot at the goal under pressure from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights center Byron Froese (51) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights will be down a forward for Thursday’s 6 p.m. game against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena.

Center Nicolas Roy is out and considered day to day with a lower-body injury he suffered Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks, coach Bruce Cassidy said. Center Byron Froese was called up from Henderson to take Roy’s spot on the fourth line. Froese has a goal and an assist in seven NHL games this season.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit will make his second straight start with goaltender Adin Hill nursing a “bump” he suffered Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Cassidy said Hill did practice Wednesday.

The Knights will try to make do to extend their seven-game point streak (5-0-2). Their opponent should be plenty motivated, because the Flames would be the first team out of the Western Conference playoffs if the season ended today.

“We want to keep them down there in the standings,” defenseman Shea Theodore said.

Calgary has had a disappointing season after winning the Pacific Division a year ago.

The Flames attempted to retool on the fly after losing top-line forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk this offseason. They brought in center Nazem Kadri, right wing Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

The new mix hasn’t worked. Calgary is fighting for its playoff life, and drama seems to be stirring behind the scenes.

Huberdeau’s agent, Allan Walsh, whom Knights fans might remember from a famous Twitter photo of client Marc-Andre Fleury, added to the intrigue Feb. 16 with a social media post.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result,” Walsh tweeted. “Also, negativity sucks the joy right out of players. cc: @NHLFlames.”

The Knights’ goal is to not let the Flames off the mat. They’ve never had any trouble doing so at T-Mobile Arena.

Calgary is 0-7-0 in the building and has been outscored 30-8.

If the Flames can’t find a way to buck that trend, it could make things interesting for the team before the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline.

“Calgary’s trying to make up some ground,” Cassidy said. “They’re a good team. They were picked to do well for a reason. Some teams find it later in the year than others. It’s our job to make sure we continue our good play.”

Knights vs. Flames (6 p.m.)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -142; total 6½

Knights record: 34-18-5

Flames record: 27-20-11

Head-to-head: Knights 0-1-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Paul Cotter — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Chandler Stephenson — Phil Kessel

Brett Howden — Byron Froese — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Laurent Brossoit

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.