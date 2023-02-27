Golden Knights preview: Forward to make debut on top line

Left wing Ivan Barbashev, acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, will make his debut with the Golden Knights on Monday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) battles Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

The Golden Knights aren’t expected to ease trade acquisition Ivan Barbashev in when he makes his debut with his new team at 6 p.m. Monday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Barbashev will start on the top line with center Jack Eichel and right wing Jonathan Marchessault. That should put the gritty, versatile forward in a position to make an impact from the jump.

“I feel like it’s a new challenge for me and a really big opportunity to go on a long playoff run,” Barbashev said. “I’m really looking forward (to it).”

Barbashev said he knew it was “only a matter of time” before the St. Louis Blues traded him. The pending unrestricted free agent was in his kitchen Sunday when he saw on Twitter he was going to the Knights. He heard his wife scream with excitement five seconds later.

It’s been a whirlwind since then. Barbashev said former Blues teammate Alex Pietrangelo and Pietrangelo’s wife, Jayne, have already eased the transition for him and his family. He will now look to fit in on the ice with a Knights team atop the Western Conference standings.

“I was pleased we were able to add a player of his ilk,” Cassidy said. “He’s a hard-nosed guy. Very competitive. Will help us in many different ways. Forecheck. Getting inside. Net drive. Energy.”

Barbashev will face a tough challenge immediately.

Colorado, the defending Stanley Cup champion, has won five straight. The Avalanche are dealing with injuries to captain Gabriel Landeskog and defensemen Cale Makar and Erik Johnson, but they are a difficult matchup.

The Knights will have to be sharp to extend their nine-game point streak (6-0-3).

“They’re going pretty well right now,” Eichel said. “We know the type of game they’re going to bring. We’ve just got to be able to match their intensity.”

Goaltender Adin Hill is expected to start for the Knights with goaltender Laurent Brossoit day to day with a lower-body injury.

Knights at Avalanche (6 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Avalanche -140; total 6

Knights record: 35-18-6

Avalanche record: 33-19-5

Head-to-head: Knights 1-1-0

