Golden Knights preview: Forwards to return for Stars game

The Golden Knights should get two forwards back in their lineup Tuesday for their game against the Dallas Stars, a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Final.

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) looks to the puck after a drop against the during the third period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ last meeting against the Dallas Stars featured a huge postgame celebration in the visiting locker room at American Airlines Center

The Knights beat the Stars in six games in the 2023 Western Conference Final, their second-to-last step on their journey to becoming Stanley Cup champions. It was a series with a lot of twists and turns. The Knights won the first three games, including the first two in overtime, before Dallas battled back with two straight victories to extend the series.

A 6-0 laugher closed things out in Game 6.

The two sides will take the ice again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights will try to prove they’re still the team to beat in the Western Conference. The Stars, led by a coach familiar with the surroundings in Pete DeBoer, will attempt to show things could be different this season.

“They’re a good hockey team, obviously,” center Jack Eichel said. “We know it’s going to be a tough test for us tonight. It’s a good chance for us to continue to build on our game.”

Helping the Knights’ cause is the fact they will get some reinforcements for the lineup.

Left wing Brett Howden returns after serving a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head on Seattle right wing Brandon Tanev. He will play on the third line with center William Karlsson and right wing Michael Amadio, who will make his 300th NHL appearance against the Stars.

Left wing Paul Cotter will stay in Howden’s old spot next to center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mark Stone. Coach Bruce Cassidy said the thinking behind the swap is it keeps the 24-year-old Cotter, whom the Knights believe has 20-goal potential, in more of an offensive role. It also gives Karlsson a strong two-way wing in Howden, after Karlsson’s longtime linemate Reilly Smith was traded in the offseason.

“It just balances that (Karlsson) line a bit on the defensive side,” Cassidy said. “It’s a little bit about what’s best for the team. It’s no reflection on say Howie moving down. And I talked to Brett about that. His role doesn’t change for us. It just might help Karly have a similar player that he lost and make his game a little easier.”

The Knights are also expected to get left wing William Carrier back after he missed two straight games with an upper-body injury. That gets the team back to full strength up front.

The Knights’ fourth line should bring up a lot of bad memories for the Stars now that it’s back. Carrier scored the game-winning goal in the Western Conference Final clincher.

“He’s a beast out there,” center Nicolas Roy said. “He’s so strong. He skates. He does everything. He means a lot for our line for sure.”

Goaltender Adin Hill, who posted a .939 save percentage in the playoff series, is expected to start for the Knights. His goal is to help end the team’s four-game losing streak in the regular season against the Stars and help his club start 4-0 for only the second time in franchise history.

”It’ll be an exciting game,” Roy said. “Two really good teams going at it. Looking forward to it.”

Knights vs. Stars (7:30 p.m.)

TV: KMCC-34/KnightTime+

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Stars -118; total 5½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton — Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.