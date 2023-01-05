Golden Knights preview: Long homestand begins vs. Penguins

After a busy December, the Golden Knights will start a much lighter stretch of their schedule Thursday at T-Mobile Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Golden Knights don’t have to worry about planes for a while.

Thursday’s 7 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is the first of seven straight at T-Mobile Arena for the Knights. It should provide a needed respite for the busy team.

The Knights, tied for second in the NHL with 40 games played, had 15 games in December. They will have played eight games the first 21 days of January when the season-long homestand ends.

“It takes a lot out of your body, just traveling as much as we have lately,” right wing Keegan Kolesar said. “Getting on a plane, leaving, getting to the next city at 2, 3 in the morning, getting up at 9 to go practice, meetings, all that sort of (stuff), it kind of wears on you. Where here you can get into a nice little routine.”

The Knights, who have won three straight at home, are expected to get some reinforcements.

Center Jack Eichel (lower body) and left wing Paul Cotter (upper body) appear ready to re-join the lineup after missing time. The Knights still will be without injured forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Brett Howden, and defensemen Shea Theodore, Alec Martinez, Zach Whitecloud and Daniil Miromanov.

Kaedan Korczak, a 2019 second-round pick, played in his second NHL game Monday in Colorado with all the injuries on the blue line and should get his third Thursday. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut Feb. 1 against Buffalo.

“I was a lot more comfortable (Monday),” said Korczak, who got an assist against the Avalanche for his first NHL point. “It was definitely a lot easier this time around.”

Goaltender Adin Hill is expected to start for the Knights. Hill lasted 12:26 in his last start Dec. 28 in Anaheim, giving up two goals on five shots before being pulled by coach Bruce Cassidy. It was the only time Cassidy has pulled a goaltender this season.

Hill will face a Penguins team that’s sliding, with an 0-3-2 record their past five games.

Knights vs. Penguins (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -126; total 6

Knights record: 26-12-2

Penguins record: 19-12-6

Head-to-head: Penguins 1-0-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Michael Amadio — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — Jack Eichel — Nicolas Roy

Paul Cotter — William Karlsson — Phil Kessel

William Carrier — Jake Leschyshyn — Keegan Kolesar

Nic Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton — Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

