Golden Knights preview: Sharks look to end Vegas’ win streak

The Golden Knights, unbeaten since the All-Star break, return to action after three days off at 7 p.m. Thursday against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) defends against Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) takes a fall under pressure from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights return to action Thursday night rested, recharged and ready to go after three consecutive days without a game.

They will need to be. The rival San Jose Sharks are the ones visiting at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights have largely dominated the matchup, with a 19-2-4 all-time record against the Sharks. But San Jose has taken two of the past three meetings.

The Knights have won three straight games since the All-Star break. They’re first in the Pacific Division and want to send a message to general manager Kelly McCrimmon before the March 3 trade deadline.

“Playing a team like San Jose is big for us,” left wing William Carrier said. “Trying to get those two points and separate a little bit in the standings here until the trade deadline so we can prove that we’re a winning team here.”

The Sharks, despite owning the third-fewest points in the Western Conference, are dangerous.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson is having a sensational season that should put him in the mix for a third Norris Trophy. The 32-year-old has 73 points in 55 games, which ranks sixth in the NHL among all skaters. The next-closest defenseman has 58.

Karlsson could become the sixth blue liner ever to score 100 points in a season and the first since Brian Leetch in 1991-92.

“We haven’t seen seasons like this,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He’s having a special year.”

The Knights will rely on their depth to overpower Karlsson and the rest of the Sharks.

They have 12 goal scorers during their three-game winning streak. Every skater except for defenseman Brayden McNabb has a point. That kind of collective effort is why they’ve outscored opponents 17-4 since the break.

“Everyone’s chipping in,” Carrier said. “All the lines are balanced and playing well. It creates a little bit of (competition) between the lines. I think it’s healthy.”

Knights vs. Sharks (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -196; total 6½

Knights record: 32-18-4

Sharks record: 17-27-11

Head-to-head: Knights 1-1-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Paul Cotter — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Chandler Stephenson — Phil Kessel

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

