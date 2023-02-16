50°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights preview: Sharks look to end Vegas’ win streak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2023 - 2:03 pm
 
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) defends against Vegas Golden Knights left wing Willia ...
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) defends against Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) takes a fall under pressure from Anaheim Du ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) takes a fall under pressure from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights return to action Thursday night rested, recharged and ready to go after three consecutive days without a game.

They will need to be. The rival San Jose Sharks are the ones visiting at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights have largely dominated the matchup, with a 19-2-4 all-time record against the Sharks. But San Jose has taken two of the past three meetings.

The Knights have won three straight games since the All-Star break. They’re first in the Pacific Division and want to send a message to general manager Kelly McCrimmon before the March 3 trade deadline.

“Playing a team like San Jose is big for us,” left wing William Carrier said. “Trying to get those two points and separate a little bit in the standings here until the trade deadline so we can prove that we’re a winning team here.”

The Sharks, despite owning the third-fewest points in the Western Conference, are dangerous.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson is having a sensational season that should put him in the mix for a third Norris Trophy. The 32-year-old has 73 points in 55 games, which ranks sixth in the NHL among all skaters. The next-closest defenseman has 58.

Karlsson could become the sixth blue liner ever to score 100 points in a season and the first since Brian Leetch in 1991-92.

“We haven’t seen seasons like this,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He’s having a special year.”

The Knights will rely on their depth to overpower Karlsson and the rest of the Sharks.

They have 12 goal scorers during their three-game winning streak. Every skater except for defenseman Brayden McNabb has a point. That kind of collective effort is why they’ve outscored opponents 17-4 since the break.

“Everyone’s chipping in,” Carrier said. “All the lines are balanced and playing well. It creates a little bit of (competition) between the lines. I think it’s healthy.”

Knights vs. Sharks (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -196; total 6½

Knights record: 32-18-4

Sharks record: 17-27-11

Head-to-head: Knights 1-1-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Paul Cotter — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Chandler Stephenson — Phil Kessel

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

