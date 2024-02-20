Golden Knights preview: Star defenseman will return to lineup

Defenseman Shea Theodore will be back in the lineup for the first time in three months when the Golden Knights host the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skates down the rink during an NHL game against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Star defenseman Shea Theodore will be back in the lineup when the Golden Knights host the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The game will be Theodore’s first since Nov. 22, as he recovered from surgery on an upper-body injury.

“It’s been a long time, but the freshness is there and I feel good,” Theodore said Tuesday morning. “And it’s always fun to play at our rink.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy said there will be no restrictions on Theodore’s minutes, other than his comfort level and conditioning.

“Once you’re cleared, you’re cleared,” Cassidy said. “I’d guess it will just depend on his ability to handle those minutes.”

Theodore is an elite offensive defenseman who had four goals and 18 points in 20 games. Despite the missed time, he’s tied with Alec Martinez for the team lead in goals among defensemen.

“It’s not going to change how we play, but we’ll probably be cleaner on the exits, maybe some easier entries in the neutral zone,” Cassidy said. “His ability to move the puck and find people at the right time is just exceptional. Then on the power play, he’s obviously really good at the top.

“I’d assume we see maybe more offensive growth in our game just because that’s his strength.”

The Knights (32-17-6) are coming off a 4-0 road win over San Jose on Monday. Theodore traveled with the team and took warmups, but the plan was always to make his return Tuesday.

“It was kind of a decision myself and the training staff made,” Theodore said. “Any time you miss a couple months, it’s about getting the routine back and getting your legs back under you.”

Forward Michael Amadio scored the first goal Monday after the team got off to a rough start. He said after the game he hoped the team could build on their performance in the final 55 minutes.

“I thought after the first few minutes we found our game,” Amadio said. “A lot of good things to go into tomorrow with.”

The Knights hosted the Predators (28-25-2) last month and claimed a 4-1 win.

Goaltender Adin Hill is expected to start. The Knights sent center Byron Froese back to Henderson and recalled right wing Gregori Denisenko on Tuesday morning.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.