Golden Knights preview: Team looking to break out of slump vs. Kings

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) with Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe (60) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

The Golden Knights have one more chance to get their game back on track before taking center stage at Monday’s Winter Classic.

They will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the division rival Kings at 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights (21-10-5) have not looked ready for prime time lately, but they will be on full display for the NHL world when they play the Kraken outdoors at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on Monday.

They hope to not enter that game with five consecutive losses. To avoid such a fate, they must find a way to cool off a Kings team that is 13-1-1 on the road.

It will be the first home game for the Knights since Dec. 17.

In a bit of a scheduling quirk, both teams flew in from Los Angeles on Wednesday night after playing games in Southern California, but the Kings had a quicker commute because their arena is closer to LAX than Honda Center, where the Knights played. The Knights couldn’t fly home from Orange County because of a curfew on takeoffs.

Their outcomes were also different. While the Kings (20-7-4) rolled to a 5-1 win over the Sharks for their fourth win in five games, the Knights gave up four goals in the first period and fell to the Ducks 5-2. They have lost four straight in regulation for the first time under coach Bruce Cassidy.

To fix it, they must find a way to keep the puck out of the net. The Knights have allowed at least four goals in seven of their past eight games.

Goaltending has been an issue with Adin Hill out with an injury and a taxed Logan Thompson also battling through some physical ailments, but it’s not the only area of concern.

“There were too many turnovers (in the first period),” forward Nicolas Roy said. “The first couple shifts we weren’t really ready to play. It’s tough when you get that down during a game. In this league, it’s really hard to come back. We can’t put ourselves in a hole like this.”

The Knights did look better after the first period Wednesday.

“We got back to simple things,” Roy said. “Our breakout has to be cleaner if we want to spend more time in the offensive zone. We know we’re a good team, we’ve proved it in the past, but we’ve got to go back, get our confidence back and play the way we used to play.”

That’s not easy against the Kings, who are led by two veterans in forward Anze Kopitar and defenseman Drew Doughty.

Top goaltender Cam Talbot did not play Wednesday night, likely to save him for the matchup against the Knights.

