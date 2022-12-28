Golden Knights preview: Team looks to bounce back from loss

The Golden Knights play the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night in their third back-to-back of the season. They’re 1-1 when playing for the second time in two days.

Los Angeles Kings' Alex Iafallo (19) is defended by Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Golden Knights came out of the NHL’s holiday break with a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, but they have an opportunity to rebound immediately.

The Knights play the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. Wednesday in their third back-to-back of the season. They’re 1-1 when playing for the second time in two days.

It’s a favorable matchup for the Knights, who can restore their lead in the Pacific Division to five points with a win. The Knights are 21-4 against the Ducks. That’s tied for their second-best record against any opponent, along with San Jose. The Knights are 10-2 at Anaheim’s Honda Center.

The Ducks have struggled all season. Their 22 points are the second fewest in the Western Conference and tied for the second fewest in the NHL. Anaheim ranks 31st in goals per game and 32nd in goals against.

The Knights will have to take advantage despite being without several key players. They faced the Kings on Tuesday without forwards Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault, Brett Howden and Paul Cotter and defensemen Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud. Defenseman Alec Martinez also suffered a lower-body injury blocking a shot late in the first period and didn’t play the final 40 minutes.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Martinez is out Wednesday and defenseman Ben Hutton will take his place. The only other expected lineup change is in net.

Goaltender Adin Hill will start against the Ducks. He’s 4-0-1 vs. Anaheim in his career.

Goaltender John Gibson will start against the Knights.

Knights at Ducks

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -182; total 6

Knights record: 24-12-1

Ducks record: 9-22-4

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Michael Amadio — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Phil Kessel

Jonas Rondbjerg — Jake Leschyshyn — Pavel Dorofeyev

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Nic Hague —Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Daniil Miromanov

Ben Hutton — Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

