Golden Knights prospect appears set for NHL debut Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2021 - 12:39 pm
 
Updated October 12, 2021 - 12:44 pm
Golden Knights forward Lucas Elvenes (25) passes as forwards Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and Gage Quin ...
Golden Knights forward Lucas Elvenes (25) passes as forwards Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and Gage Quinney (72) surround him during a NHL hockey training camp scrimmage at City National Arena on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights forward prospect Pavel Dorofeyev is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday in the season opener against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena.

Dorofeyev, 20, did not appear in a game this preseason but was recalled Monday for salary-cap purposes. The 2019 third-round pick had nine goals in 24 games with the Silver Knights last season.

“From my understanding, there’s some cap gymnastics involved,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I’m excited to see him. He’s a young guy that has a good reputation in the organization. Had a good year last year. Has some skill. However a young guy gets in the lineup, it’s an opportunity to make a statement.”

Also, prospect Peyton Krebs said he’s in the opening-night lineup after sticking on the initial roster. Defenseman Dylan Coghlan also is projected to be, though he wore a forward jersey at Tuesday’s morning skate.

DeBoer said Coghlan should play forward and also receive some shifts on defense.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

