Golden Knights prospect Connor Corcoran finalist for OHL honor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2020 - 3:16 pm
 

Golden Knights prospect Connor Corcoran was named one of the 20 finalists Friday for the Red Tilson Trophy as the Ontario Hockey League’s most outstanding player award.

Corcoran finished with 54 points in 62 games for the Windsor Spitfires, and his 19 goals ranked fourth in the major-junior league among defensemen. He had a plus-11 rating after posting a minus-45 the previous season.

A fifth-round pick (No. 154 overall) by the Knights in 2018, Corcoran is yet to sign an entry-level contract and would become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn’t by June 1.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

