Golden Knights prospect Jack Dugan leads Providence to title

Jack Dugan scored the only goal in the shootout to lift No. 14 Providence to a 3-2 victory over No. 2 Cornell on Saturday in the title game of the Fortress Invitational.

Providence Friars' Jack Dugan reacts after scoring against Cornell to win the game in a shootout in the Fortress Invitational championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Providence Friars' Jack Dugan (12) scores past Cornell Big Red goaltender Matthew Galajda (35) to win the game in a shootout in the Fortress Invitational championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cornell Big Red's Brenden Locke (28) and Providence Friars' Tyce Thompson (27) battle for the puck during the second period of the Fortress Invitational championship hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cornell Big Red's Sebastian Dirven (5) and Providence Friars' Jack Dugan (12) battle for the puck during the first period of the Fortress Invitational championship hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cornell Big Red players celebrate their goal during the first period of the Fortress Invitational championship hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Providence Friars' Parker Ford (20) looks to shoot against Cornell during the first period of the Fortress Invitational championship hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Providence Friars' Tyce Thompson (27) sends the puck past Cornell Big Red goaltender Matthew Galajda (35) to score during the first period of the Fortress Invitational championship hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Providence Friars' Parker Ford (20) gets tripped up in front of Cornell Big Red's Morgan Barron (27) during the first period of the Fortress Invitational championship hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cornell Big Red's Ben Berard (29) looks to shoot against Providence Friars goaltender Hayden Hawkey (31) during the second period of the Fortress Invitational championship hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cornell Big Red's Tristan Mullin (26) moves the puck in front of Providence Friars' Max Crozier (24) during the second period of the Fortress Invitational championship hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Providence Friars goaltender Hayden Hawkey (31) blocks the puck during the second period of the Fortress Invitational championship hockey game against the Cornell Big Red at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Providence Friars' Tyce Thompson (27) celebrates his goal against Cornell during the first period of the Fortress Invitational championship hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Providence Friars' Jack Dugan (12) gets involved in a scuffle with Cornell during the second period of the Fortress Invitational championship hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jack Dugan couldn’t have asked for a better end to his first visit to T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights prospect scored the only goal in the shootout Saturday, sending No. 14 Providence to a 3-2 victory over second-ranked Cornell in the title game of the Fortress Invitational.

“I hope I gave them a good show,” Dugan said. “It was fun playing out here, and all these people came out to watch. Getting off the ice and people are yelling your name. That’s a new experience for me, so that was a lot of fun.”

Dugan, a fifth-round pick by the Knights in 2017, was named the tournament’s MVP. The right wing set up the Friars’ second goal in the second period and now leads the NCAA in scoring with 37 points (seven goals, 30 assists) in 21 games.

Tyce Thompson and Parker Ford scored in regulation for Providence (11-5-5).

The game, which officially goes down as a tie for both teams, was a rematch of last season’s NCAA East Region final that Providence won 4-0 to advance to the Frozen Four.

Morgan Barron tallied both goals for Cornell (11-1-1), including the tying goal with 1:12 remaining in the third period.

The teams played a five-minute 5-on-5 overtime session with no scoring, followed by 3-on-3 for five minutes.

Friars goaltender Michael Lackey made two saves in the shootout before Dugan’s attempt. The sophomore skated in slowly and wristed a shot past Big Red goaltender Matthew Galajda before cupping his hand to his ear in an attempt to get a rise out of the traveling Cornell fans.

Thompson opened the scoring, one of the Friars’ three shots on goal in the first period. Barron answered at 15:42 of the first before Dugan created the go-ahead goal.

He beat a Cornell defender wide along the right wing before threading a pass into the slot for Ford.

“It was a special moment for him,” Providence coach Nate Leaman said. “It was a storybook ending for him. That was pretty nice. It’ll be something that he can always remember in his life.”

