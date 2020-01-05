Golden Knights prospect Jack Dugan leads Providence to title
Jack Dugan scored the only goal in the shootout to lift No. 14 Providence to a 3-2 victory over No. 2 Cornell on Saturday in the title game of the Fortress Invitational.
Jack Dugan couldn’t have asked for a better end to his first visit to T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights prospect scored the only goal in the shootout Saturday, sending No. 14 Providence to a 3-2 victory over second-ranked Cornell in the title game of the Fortress Invitational.
“I hope I gave them a good show,” Dugan said. “It was fun playing out here, and all these people came out to watch. Getting off the ice and people are yelling your name. That’s a new experience for me, so that was a lot of fun.”
Dugan, a fifth-round pick by the Knights in 2017, was named the tournament’s MVP. The right wing set up the Friars’ second goal in the second period and now leads the NCAA in scoring with 37 points (seven goals, 30 assists) in 21 games.
Tyce Thompson and Parker Ford scored in regulation for Providence (11-5-5).
The game, which officially goes down as a tie for both teams, was a rematch of last season’s NCAA East Region final that Providence won 4-0 to advance to the Frozen Four.
Morgan Barron tallied both goals for Cornell (11-1-1), including the tying goal with 1:12 remaining in the third period.
The teams played a five-minute 5-on-5 overtime session with no scoring, followed by 3-on-3 for five minutes.
Friars goaltender Michael Lackey made two saves in the shootout before Dugan’s attempt. The sophomore skated in slowly and wristed a shot past Big Red goaltender Matthew Galajda before cupping his hand to his ear in an attempt to get a rise out of the traveling Cornell fans.
Thompson opened the scoring, one of the Friars’ three shots on goal in the first period. Barron answered at 15:42 of the first before Dugan created the go-ahead goal.
He beat a Cornell defender wide along the right wing before threading a pass into the slot for Ford.
“It was a special moment for him,” Providence coach Nate Leaman said. “It was a storybook ending for him. That was pretty nice. It’ll be something that he can always remember in his life.”
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.