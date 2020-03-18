Golden Knights prospect Jack Dugan named Hobey Baker finalist

Golden Knights prospect Jack Dugan was named one of 10 finalists Wednesday for the most prestigious award in college hockey.

Providence Friars' Jack Dugan reacts after scoring against Cornell to win the game in a shootout in the Fortress Invitational championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights prospect Jack Dugan was named one of 10 finalists Wednesday for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the best player in college hockey.

The Providence sophomore was the NCAA scoring champion with 52 points, seven more than any other player in men’s Division I.

Dugan led the nation in points per game (1.53), assists (42), assists per game (1.24), power-play points (22) and even-strength points (30).

The Knights are expected to make a strong push to sign Dugan, who turns 22 on Tuesday, now that his season is over. The 6-foot-2-inch, 194-pound wing was selected by the Knights in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

The three finalists for the award, college hockey’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy, will be announced April 2 and the winner April 10.

The finalists were selected by voting from all 60 Division I college hockey head coaches plus online fan balloting.

An additional round of fan balloting at hobeybaker.com runs Thursday through March 29.

Dugan is the first top 10 Hobey Baker Award finalist from Providence since 1992 and the eighth in program history.

Dugan was named a first-team All-Hockey East Association selection Wednesday after leading the conference with 35 points (seven goals, 28 assists) in 24 games.

In 75 career games for the Friars, Dugan has 20 goals and 71 assists for 91 points.

VGK replay

The Knights and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain are helping fill the void left by the NHL season being suspended.

The team’s TV home is airing 16 classic games each night at 7 p.m. through April 2. The first game, shown Wednesday, was the Knights’ 4-3 victory over Ottawa on Oct. 28, 2018, when Jonathan Marchessault scored on a penalty shot in overtime.

AT&T SportsNet is available on DIRECTV Channel 684, DISH Channel 414, Cox channels 313 (SD) and 1313 (HD) and CenturyLink channels 760 (SD) and 1760 (HD).

Fans are invited to engage with the Knights during the broadcasts using the hashtag #VGKReplay on social media.

Each broadcast will be 90 minutes and will capture the highlights of each game.

Additional games will include some of the biggest moments from the team’s first two seasons, including the first regular-season game, William Karlsson’s between-the-legs goal and Mark Stone’s debut.

