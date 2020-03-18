55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights prospect named Hobey Baker Award finalist

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2020 - 11:22 am
 

Golden Knights prospect Jack Dugan was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist Wednesday, which is given to the best player in college hockey.

Dugan finished his sophomore season at Providence with 52 points (10 goals, 42 assists), seven more than any other player in men’s Division I. The 6-2, 194-pound wing was selected by the Knights in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
2
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
3
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
4
The Venetian, Palazzo closing until at least April 1; no layoffs or furloughs
The Venetian, Palazzo closing until at least April 1; no layoffs or furloughs
5
2 restaurant suppliers offer meat, cheese to Las Vegans
2 restaurant suppliers offer meat, cheese to Las Vegans
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
A noticed is affixed to a door of the Saddledome, home of the Calgary Flames, in Calgary, Alber ...
NHL pushes back timeline to at least mid-May
By Ben Gotz and David Schoen / RJ

The NHL pushed back its timeline to return until at least mid-May, but Canada closing its borders could further complicate things.

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey g ...
Top 5 moments of the NHL season
By / RJ

Here’s some highlights of the NHL season to keep people feeling warm (or cold?) while waiting for hockey to return.