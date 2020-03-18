Golden Knights prospect named Hobey Baker Award finalist

Golden Knights prospect Jack Dugan was named one of 10 finalists for the msot prestigious award in college hockey Wednesday.

Providence Friars' Jack Dugan reacts after scoring against Cornell to win the game in a shootout in the Fortress Invitational championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights prospect Jack Dugan was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist Wednesday, which is given to the best player in college hockey.

Dugan finished his sophomore season at Providence with 52 points (10 goals, 42 assists), seven more than any other player in men’s Division I. The 6-2, 194-pound wing was selected by the Knights in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

